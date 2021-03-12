Mamin briefed Nazarbayev on slated work

Nur Otan party chairman Nursultan Nazarbayev received a member of the Bureau of the Political Council of the party, Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Kazpravda.kz refers to the press service of the RK First President reporting.





During the meeting, the First President of Kazakhstan was briefed on planned measures to implement the Roadmap of the Party's electoral program "Way of change: a decent life for everyone," also on the current work to sustain the national economy in the context of the crisis caused by the global pandemic.





The importance of further work to attract investment in the national economy was noted.













