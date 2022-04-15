Ministry of Justice reported when draft of new law "On Mass Media" to be submitted to Parliament

Images | Depositphotos

Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan Kanat Musin told the CCS when a new law "On Mass Media" will be submitted to the Parliament, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.





“Introduction to the Majilis of the law “On Mass Media” (a new draft law - ed. note) is planned for 2023. So far, conceptual approaches are being developed to change the norms of the law in accordance with the directions given by the Head of State in the Address,” Kanat Musin said.





The head of the Ministry of Justice said that this is not an easy job - to make a law that will properly regulate relations in this area and satisfy both society and journalists.





“It takes time, so it is planned to be introduced to the Majilis in 2023,” Kanat Musin concluded.