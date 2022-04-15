Система Orphus

Ministry of Justice reported when draft of new law "On Mass Media" to be submitted to Parliament

14.04.2022, 15:47 4961
Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan Kanat Musin told the CCS when a new law "On Mass Media" will be submitted to the Parliament, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.

“Introduction to the Majilis of the law “On Mass Media” (a new draft law - ed. note) is planned for 2023. So far, conceptual approaches are being developed to change the norms of the law in accordance with the directions given by the Head of State in the Address,” Kanat Musin said.

The head of the Ministry of Justice said that this is not an easy job - to make a law that will properly regulate relations in this area and satisfy both society and journalists.

“It takes time, so it is planned to be introduced to the Majilis in 2023,” Kanat Musin concluded.
 
President highlights further enhancement of strategic partnership with China

15.04.2022, 17:15 246
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the newly appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the further strengthening of the comprehensive strategic partnership with the People's Republic of China.
 
Special emphasis was made on the need to implement the agreements reached at the highest level, including President Tokayev’s visit to Beijing in February.
 
The Head of State noted the importance of developing transit and transport cooperation, breakthrough investment projects in key sectors of the economy, as well as increasing contacts in the cultural and humanitarian areas.
 
In addition, among the important areas of Ambassador Nuryshev’s work to be the strengthening interaction within the international and regional dimensions, including the SCO and CICA platforms.
 
President Tokayev, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince focus on increasing investment tie

15.04.2022, 15:55 471
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
The President and the Crown Prince noted favorable prospects for developing cooperation between the two states, focusing on increasing of trade, economic and investment ties.
 
The leaders consider it important to strengthen political and economic ties between the two countries.
 
President Tokayev spoke about good opportunities in petrochemistry, agriculture, energy, financial services, tourism areas.
 
The leader of Kazakhstan reiterated his invitation to Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud to pay a visit to Kazakhstan. The Crown Prince has gratefully accepted the invitation.
 
They also exchanged congratulations on the holy month of Ramadan.
 

 
Kazakh President’s press secretary named

14.04.2022, 16:43 5121
The Head of State decreed to appoint Ruslan Zheldibay as the press secretary of the President of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

Born in 1989 in Zhambyl region he is a graduate of the Rysskulov Kazakh Economic University and the University of Warwick.

He started his career in 2012 as the editor at the Qazaqstan TV Channel. From 2012 to 2018 he acted as head of the department, and producer at the Almaty TV Channel.

In 2019-2020 he held the post of the deputy head of the Information Committee of the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry.

From May 2020 up to the present he served as the deputy head of the internal policy department of the Kazakh Presidential Administration.

February this year he was appointed as the deputy head of the Kazakh Prime Minister’s Office.

Source: Kazinform
 
Tokayev met with the head of Khabar agency

13.04.2022, 16:13 5211
The Head of State received Berik Uali, Chairman of the Board of Khabar Agency JSC, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the activities of the TV channels that are part of Khabar Agency JSC.
 
Berik Uali told the President about the projects that are planned to be launched in the coming period, the production of informational, socio-political and educational content.
 
The Head of State was also informed about the plans for the technical modernization of the Agency.
 
At the end of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noting the important role of the Agency in the implementation of the state information policy, instructed to bring the activities of the Khabar in line with modern requirements.
 
Salary increase will affect more than 1 million Kazakhstanis

11.04.2022, 16:40 24331
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov, Kazpravda.kz reports citing the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
The head of state was informed about the progress of the Program to increase the income of the population.
 
Yeraly Tugzhanov reported to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that the salary increase would affect more than 1 million public sector employees and production personnel of the quasi-public sector.
 
It also provides for an increase in the labor income of 2.8 million employees of large businesses receiving state support by establishing counter obligations to business.
 
 The President was informed about the Government's plans to create new jobs through the implementation of investment projects in various sectors of the economy, increasing business income, as well as new industries in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, IT technology and the petrochemical industry.
 
In addition, as the Deputy Prime Minister said, measures are envisaged to support socially vulnerable segments of the population. For example, within the framework of the Baqytty Otbasy project, 20 thousand women with many children and raising children with disabilities will be covered by employment measures.
 
For the employment of young people, the Youth Practice and First Job projects will be implemented, and grants up to 400 MCI will also be issued.
 
Following the meeting, the Head of State noted the exceptional importance of increasing the income of the population and instructed to keep this issue under special control of the Government.
 
We support Tokayev's political agenda - US Deputy Secretary of State

11.04.2022, 15:46 24331
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Civil Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya confirmed the support of the United States of America for the political agenda of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 
Uzra Zeya said that the United States and Kazakhstan are celebrating the 30th anniversary of bilateral relations.
 

I would like to reaffirm our commitment to strengthening relations with Kazakhstan. We have a fairly constructive dialogue. I would also like to note the US support for Tokayev's political agenda, which was announced on March 16. Kazakhstan is critical to our goals of promoting a stable and prosperous Central Asia, where independent states can pursue their sovereign interests with the partners they choose," she said.

 
Kazakhstan names new Labor and Social Protection of Population Minister

11.04.2022, 11:20 24331
Tamara Duissenova has been appointed the new Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
 
The Head of State decreed to appoint Tamara Duissenova the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
Prior to the appointment Ms Duissenova served as the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-head of the department for control over inquiries at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
Tamara Duissenova graduated from the Tashkent Institute of National Economy in 1987. Throughout her professional career she served as the first deputy akim (mayor) of Shymkent city, deputy akim (governor) of South Kazakhstan region, Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, as well as deputy akim (governor) of South Kazakhstan region.
 
She also was the Minister of Healthcare and Social Development between 2014 and 2017 and the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population between 2017 and 2018. In 2019 she was named the Secretary of the Nur Otan Party (present-day Amanat Party).
 
In May 2020 she took up the post of the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-head of the department for control over inquiries at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
Tokayev holds phone conversation with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov

06.04.2022, 17:20 46651
The Presidents discussed the prospects for the development of Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership focusing on the enhancement of trade and economic cooperation and interaction in the international arena, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The Kazakh Head of State noted that his State visit to Kyrgyzstan in May this year will definitely give a serious impetus to the strategic partnership between the two countries.
 
Tokayev also congratulated Sadyr Japarov on the successful completion of the talks over the status of the Kumtor gold deposit.
 
The two also exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.
 
