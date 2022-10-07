Система Orphus

New Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to UN appointed

06.10.2022, 16:18 8916
By a presidential decree, Akan Rakhmetullin has been appointed Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN. He was relieved of his duties as the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, the press service of Akorda reported.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakh, Russian PMs hold meeting

06.10.2022, 19:56 8281
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with Head of the Russian Government Mikhail Mishustin on the sidelines of the second Caspian Economic Forum, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the Kazakh Government.
 
The sides discussed the practical aspects of the development of trade and economic cooperation, interaction in industry and oil and gas sectors, as well as exchanged views on the current issues of regional agenda.
 
Following the talks, two heads of government expressed readiness to strengthen bilateral ties in all priority areas of cooperation.
 

Kazakhstan should pursue a balanced and constructive foreign policy – President

06.10.2022, 18:53 8386
Our State should pursue a balanced, multidirectional, and constructive foreign policy, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

I will soon present my election platform which will include measures for all-round transformation of the country, increasing the citizens’ well-being. I firmly believe that our State should pursue a balanced, multidirectional, and constructive foreign policy aimed at ensuring regional and global security," said the Kazakh Head of State.

 
He went on to note that Kazakhstan will never cease to advocate steady observance of the principles of equality and democracy in international affairs, international law and the Un Charter. Kazakhstan will take active efforts to strengthen the UN’s authority as a universal and unique organization.
 

We’re to work with key organizations such as the CIS, SCO, OSCE, Organization of the Turkic-speaking countries, as well as enhance the potential of CICA," stated the Kazakh President.

 

‘Caspian Five’ countries to adopt roadmap to boost transport routes

06.10.2022, 18:31 8466
The Aktau port could become a center of the transport corridors "North-South" and "East-West," Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov stated while addressing a plenary meeting of the 2nd Caspian Economic Forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Kazakhstan have ambitious plans to form cross-border hubs set to raise the capacities of the "North-South" and "East-West" corridors. Among them, Aktau and Kuryk ports, Khorgos dry port, international industrial cooperation center "Central Asia", and others, facilitating greater trade flows with the Caspian countries, then with international markets," said Kazakh Premier Smailov.

 
The Kazakh Prime Minister also accentuates the initiative of the Head of State to create a Caspian food hub and turn it into a major transport and logistics center in the Aktau port.
 
He said that in order to fully realize the potential of cross-regional trade it is necessary to improve the region’s transport connectedness. The Aktau port could become a center of the route "India-Persian Gulf countries-Iran-Kazakhstan-Russia," said the Kazakh Prime Minister.
 
Kazakhstan is ready for practical joint action to enhance the region’s transit potential, he said.
 
According to him, the forum’s participants agreed to develop a roadmap on capacity-building of transport routes.
 
The Caspian Economic Forum was established following the decision of the leaders of the "Caspian Five" (Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan) at the Firth Summit in Aktau in 2018.
 
The current event brought together over 1,000 delegations from the "Caspian Five" countries as well as Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.
 

Election will be open, fair, and just, says Tokayev

06.10.2022, 18:16 8591
The upcoming presidential election will be open, fair, and just, said Kazakhstan’s current President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is addressing the 1st forum of the people’s coalition set up in his support is the upcoming presidential election the country is to hold.
 

I am sure that the upcoming election will demonstrate the maturity, strength, and unity of our nation, how determined we are in achieving the set goals. As the incumbent Head of State, I can definitely say that the election will be open, fair, and just," said the Kazakh President.

 

Tokayev addresses forum of people’s coalition supporting him in upcoming presidential election

06.10.2022, 17:50 8676
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addresses the first forum of the people’s coalition set up today to support his candidacy in the presidential election the country to hold om November 20, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

We’ve entered a new political era. November 20 will see an early presidential election. It’s a very important campaign, which will define the path of our future development," said Tokayev.

 
The Head of State pointed out that different public organizations proposed to nominate his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election.
 

As I said previously, the Head of State should not give priority to any of the parties, be politically neutral. I’ve never abandoned this position. For me, it a great honour and responsibility to run in the presidential election as a candidate from you all," he said.

 
He also highlighted the importance that the coalition included the country’s leading political parties, public organizations, and movements, covering all social layers.
 
The people’s coalition supporting Kazakhstan’s current President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the upcoming presidential election holds its forum Astana.
 

Zhanar Aitzhan appointed Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to WTO and intl economic organizations

06.10.2022, 17:45 8751
By a presidential decree, Zhanar Aitzhan has been appointed Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the World Trade Organization and other international economic organizations, the press service of Akorda reported.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakhstan appoints new ambassador to UK

06.10.2022, 15:46 8916
By a presidential decree Magzhan Ilyassov has been appointed as the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Akorda reports.
 
By the same decree, Ilyassov has been relieved of his post as the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kairat Umarov appointed First Deputy FM of Kazakhstan

06.10.2022, 15:33 3676
By a presidential decree, Kairat Umarov has been appointed First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, the press service of Akorda reports.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

