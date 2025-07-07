This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov Discusses Prospects for Cooperation in Green Energy with Chairman of Hunan Junxin Environmental Protection Dai Daoguo
Armenia wants to join Shanghai Cooperation Organization
President Tokayev takes part in expanded meeting of SEEC in Minsk
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends SEEC meeting
President Tokayev arrives in Minsk
Kazakhstan and Tajikistan Interested in Intensifying Trade, Economic and Investment Cooperation
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov Discusses Promising Areas of Investment Cooperation Outlined by the President During Meetings with FIC Participants
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chairs 37th plenary meeting of Foreign Investors’ Council in Astana
For more than two decades, this forum has played a pivotal role in shaping Kazakhstan’s investor-oriented ecosystem. With the Council’s active engagement, we are determined to continue the implementation of comprehensive reforms aimed at improving the investment climate, enhancing transparency, and simplifying conditions for doing business in Kazakhstan", - said the President.
We are now experiencing rising inflationary pressures, disruptions in supply chains, and heightened volatility in business confidence. These dynamics may further dampen the outlook for the global economy, underscoring the urgent need for constructive international dialogue. Amid these economic challenges, emerging economies such as Kazakhstan have withstood the external shocks. Over the first five months of 2025, Kazakhstan’s economy grew by 6%, which was driven by transport and logistics, construction, trade, mining and manufacturing sectors", - he noted.
We have also launched a National Digital Investment Platform that consolidates state services for investors into a ‘Single Window’ system, where consultations and permits can be obtained on one platform. Moreover, we are to adopt a new Tax Code, which aims to enhance conditions for business activity by encouraging private investment in the economy. The new Code will provide targeted preferences for investors focused on developing local manufacturing while also supporting exporters of high value-added goods", - stressed President Tokayev.
The mining industry remains the backbone of our manufacturing sector. Realizing the importance of mining and metallurgy on a global scale, Kazakhstan has designed a stable, investor friendly mining jurisdiction, backed by transparent and comprehensive legislation. The ongoing reforms in the mining sector have already attracted major players such as Rio Tinto, Fortescue, Ivanhoe, First Quantum and Tech Resources to engage in geological exploration in Kazakhstan. The new Tax Code will introduce royalty regime, encouraging downstream processing within the country. We believe that rich mineral endowment, advanced mining legislation and transparent tax regime will position Kazakhstan as a strategic hub in global critical minerals’ supply chain", - noted the President.
We are planning to refurbish 11 thousand kilometers of existing railways and lay another 5 thousand kilometers of new rail lines by 2029. This year, we will launch the 830-kilometer Dostyk-Moyynty railway line - two years ahead of schedule. The line will raise capacity on that critical section fivefold. At the same time, we are working to enhance several more priority corridors, including Darbaza-Maktaaral, Bakhty-Ayagoz, Moyynty-Kyzylzhar and Altynkol-Zhetygen railroads. These projects will increase the capacity and operational speed of Kazakhstan’s railway network. We continue to improve the quality and safety of our highway network. Last year we opened three major international highway corridors - Taldykorgan-Oskemen, Karaganda-Almaty, and Aktobe-Atyrau-Astrakhan - adding 1600 kilometers of new highways, which is twice the length delivered in 2023. This year, road construction and modernization works span over 13 thousand kilometers nationwide", - he said.
AIFC ranks 1st in Eastern Europe and Central Asia in the Global Financial Centres Index and leads the region in green and digital finance. Over 89% of all transactions in Kazakhstan are now cashless, and mobile banking usage has increased by more than 460% in the last four years. In addition, we are planning to create a pioneering pilot zone called CryptoCity where cryptocurrencies might be used for purchasing goods, services, and beyond. We are also placing strategic importance on the development of artificial intelligence (AI), recognizing it as a key driver of future growth, competitiveness, and digital sovereignty", - noted Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan negotiating new draft agreement on water distribution
The negotiations will continue," Nurzhigitov added.
We have submitted to the Uzbek side the draft agreement approved by the state agencies of our country. They will reply us within 15 days," Nurzhigitov said to Kazinform in early 2025.
