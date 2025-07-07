Olzhas Bektenov Discusses Prospects for Cooperation in Green Energy with Chairman of Hunan Junxin Environmental Protection Dai Daoguo

Tell a friend

As part of the 37th Plenary Session of the Foreign Investors’ Council (FIC), held under the chairmanship of the Head of State, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a series of meetings with participants of the session - heads of foreign companies and major financial institutions, primeminister.kz reports.





Discussions focused on the implementation progress of joint investment projects and the promising areas of cooperation outlined by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the FIC event. The Government of Kazakhstan welcomes business initiatives in key sectors such as industry and metallurgy (including advanced processing), modernization of transport infrastructure, digitalization and artificial intelligence, and agriculture. It will provide the necessary support for projects aimed at fostering economic growth.





In a meeting with Vitaly Nesis, Chief Executive Officer of Solidcore Resources plc, the two sides discussed collaboration in the fields of precious and non-ferrous metals mining and processing, energy, and environmental protection. Special attention was given to the implementation of a project to build a hydrometallurgical plant in Pavlodar Region (YGMK). Solidcore Resources is investing $978 million in the project, which will process 300,000 tons of gold-containing concentrate annually and produce approximately 15 tons of gold per year. The project is expected to create about 500 new jobs in the region.





Discussions also covered the company’s plans to modernize and expand production capacity at the Syrymbet tin deposit in North Kazakhstan Region and the Tokhtar gold deposit in Kostanay Region. These projects aim to increase processing depth and added value, thereby stimulating Kazakhstan’s economic growth. In addition, Solidcore is actively working to create an energy cluster at the Varvarinskoye deposit, including solar and gas-piston power plants and gas distribution infrastructure.





Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the importance of business initiatives that aim to expand production, implement advanced technologies, and protect the environment. The Government will provide full support for such projects.





Vitaly Nesis praised the favorable investment climate created in Kazakhstan, particularly for the development of full-cycle enterprises, including exploration, extraction, and processing of metals.





During a meeting with Akira Terakawa, Vice President of Marubeni Corporation, discussions focused on cooperation in energy, aviation, agriculture, and other sectors.





Marubeni is a leading Japanese company in trade, investment, mineral resources, and infrastructure development. In Kazakhstan, it has participated in the reconstruction of the Atyrau Oil Refinery and Astana International Airport. Together with NAC Kazatomprom, the company is developing the Kharasan uranium deposit and constructing a sulfuric acid plant in Kyzylorda Region. Marubeni is also exploring opportunities for projects in decarbonization and carbon emission reduction and has expressed interest in expanding cooperation in the agro-industrial sector.





At a meeting with Serkan Kaptan, CEO of TAV Airports Holding, the sides reviewed the development of Kazakhstan’s aviation industry, focusing on the operations of Almaty International Airport.





Since entering the project in 2020, TAV has invested $260 million in the airport’s development. In May 2025, construction of the new international terminal was completed. Serkan Kaptan reported strong growth in several metrics: passenger traffic nearly doubled from 6.4 million in 2019 to 11.4 million in 2024. Cargo traffic increased from 65,000 to 114,000 tons, accounting for 70% of the country’s total air cargo. The airport currently employs more than 3,600 staff, 99% of whom are Kazakh citizens.





In the next phase of modernization through 2030, TAV plans to invest around $362 million in upgrading the runway, constructing a parallel taxiway, developing a cargo apron, modernizing terminals, and enhancing security and IT infrastructure, along with building parking facilities and a hotel.





In a separate meeting with Bhargav Dasgupta, Vice President for Market Solutions at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), strategic partnership and the implementation of joint projects aimed at sustainable economic development in Kazakhstan were discussed. The conversation focused on deepening cooperation in infrastructure modernization, agriculture, climate change mitigation, digitalization, healthcare, education, and other areas.





Over the past 20 years, ADB has invested more than $7 billion in Kazakhstan’s economy, supporting 31 projects. ADB’s active portfolio in the country currently includes 9 projects worth around $1 billion, such as the reconstruction of the Aktobe-Kandyagash and Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan highways, and the modernization of Almaty’s CHPP-2.





Following the meetings, all parties expressed readiness to strengthen mutually beneficial partnerships and implement new joint initiatives.