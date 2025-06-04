Olzhas Bektenov Discusses Strengthening Trade and Economic Cooperation with Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan Nuriddin Azizi

Kazakhstan remains committed to uniting international efforts for the region’s sustainable development. Today, our country is one of Afghanistan’s top ten trading partners and actively works with global partners and organizations to address the food crisis in Afghanistan. Kazakhstan continues to be a reliable supplier of grain and flour to the Afghan market. We are also ready to begin supplying other grain types, livestock products, and confectionery and flour-based goods. Overall, we aim to expand our export assortment. To support this, we have opened the Kazakhstan Trade House in Herat and plan to open another one in Kabul," Olzhas Bektenov stated.
Kazakhstan is an important trade partner for us. We see real potential in our partnership. We are particularly interested in Kazakh IT technologies and agricultural production. The quality of your products is the highest compared to other countries. We are also interested in Kazakh-made agricultural equipment," Nuriddin Azizi said.
