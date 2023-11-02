This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
One step closer to the formation of the common electric power market of the EAEU
Leaders of Kazakhstan and France participated in a business forum
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emmanuel Macron held a press briefing
This year marks the 15th anniversary of the signing of the Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two countries. Our common goal is to further strengthen cooperation based on mutual friendship and support. I am sure that by joint efforts we will achieve these noble goals. Therefore, your visit today is of special significance," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
France is one of the largest trading partners of Kazakhstan. For 8 months of the current year, the volume of trade between our countries increased by 21 percent compared to the last year reaching 2.7 billion dollars. France is also one of our main foreign investors. Over the past 15 years, French directed about $18.7 billion investment to our economy. Today we are implementing important projects in the energy, nuclear industry, mining, chemical industry, machinery, construction, aerospace and pharmaceutics. The successful operation of more than 170 French companies, such as Alstom, Total Energies, Orano, Vicat, in our country proves this fact," the President said.
This is especially relevant in today's difficult geopolitical and geo-economic situation. Today we`ve signed Joint Declaration between Kazakhstan and France on intention to cooperate in strategic materials. As you have seen, we have also reached arrangements with Boehringer Ingelheim, Total Energies, and Alstom. These deals will be beneficial for both economies. In order to effectively implement the envisaged actions, it is necessary to promote investment projects at the ministerial level. To this end, I suggested establishing a special work group," the President said.
Kazakhstan's geographical location and role is significant for us, so we thoroughly discussed the prospects of our economic cooperation. It was confirmed by the agreements signed this morning. You, Mr President, reminded us the importance of French enterprises that are already present in Kazakhstan. They are long standing partnerships in the areas of trade and energy. Several French companies have been operating here for a very long time. We would like to bolster the involvement of our companies in many other fields. We have fundamental areas for partnership. As I mentioned these are the energy sector and aerospace industry," Emmanuel Macron said.
I am convinced that our companies can also contribute enhansing the markets. To this, we signed an important agreement on local production FMD vaccines in Kazakhstan. Another promising area for partnership is healthcare. Mr President, you also have mentioned the importance of people-to-people links. Today we have signed a number of agreements on education field," the French leader underlined.
Presidents of Kazakhstan and France hold talks in a narrow format
Senators ratified the agreement on cooperation between Kazakhstan and Cyprus in the law enforcement sphere
The approved laws are designed to develop cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Cyprus in the law enforcement field. The provisions of the Agreements regulate the conditions and procedures for extradition, as well as issues of providing legal assistance to citizens. We hope that ratification of the Treaties will increase the effectiveness of legal cooperation between our countries in matters of combating crime and will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations", - said Maulen Ashimbaev, commenting on the approved law.
Law on audit activity within the EAEU is being discussed in the Senate
Kazakhstan calls on SCO Heads of Government Council to implement a number of important tasks
In more than two decades, the interregional trade rose almost by 100 times. In 2022, Kazakhstan’s commodity turnover with the SCO member states increased almost by 20% and reached 61 billion US dollars," said Alikhan Smailov.
We should do our best to support e-commerce. First of all, by simplifying customs procedures. For this, we propose to hold a special meeting of the chiefs of the SCO customs authorities. The rise of share of national currencies in mutual payments will also contribute to the expansion of trade-economic cooperation. We also propose to more actively use the potential of the Astana International Financial Centre," said the Kazakh Prime Minister.
Kazakhstan actively participates in the implementation of One Belt, One Road Global Chinese Project. This initiative together with the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route enables to unleash the potential of the East-West, North-South corridors. Kazakhstan is interested in completion of goods transit and successful functioning of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad. We need to broaden cooperation in transport sector. We believe that the establishment of a network of logistics centers can give an additional impulse to this process," the prime minister added.
We need to set up a platform for our institutions in investment funds development. In this regard, I would like to remind you about Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative to create the SCO investment fund. We expect that the SCO Business Council and the SCO Inter-Bank Association will be active in this issue," Alikhan Smailov said.
Taking this opportunity, I would like to invite you to the Digital Almaty Forum slated for February 2024. Among other issues, the forum will also discuss the formation of the SCO digital hub," he said.
The SCO is unique with its bright civilization heritage. The unique ancient monuments located in our countries were inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, which provides us with great opportunities for boosting regional tourism. Kazakhstan is ready to contribute to this process. As part of our chairmanship, next year we plan to hold the international conference on "Spiritual Shrines of the SCO". The SCO as one of the most dynamically developing international structures shows its sustainability serving for common interests. The government of Kazakhstan is ready to continue its close cooperation with partners achieving mutually beneficial results for our countries and the entire region as a whole," Smailov concluded.
President receives WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge
So our commitment will remain strong and we will contribute to the eventual success of your activities. I do understand that it is extremely difficult to lead WHO in this very controversial and very complex world. It is a challenge. You have to deal with so many voices, so many points of view from so many countries and their delegates. You have to mediate between them to come to a very acceptable and compromised decision. I wish you success. We will be continuously supporting you. I think our cooperation is very good. The government is committed to achieving results," the President said.
Head of State addresses participants of XI Civil Forum
