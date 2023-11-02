31.10.2023, 15:01 6666

One step closer to the formation of the common electric power market of the EAEU

On October 26, 2023, in Bishkek, the members of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council approved the Rules for Mutual Trade in Electric Energy, as well as the Rules for Determining and Distributing the Capacity of Interstate Sections in the Common electric Power market of the EAEU, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.

The Rules define procedures for participants' access to the common market, issues of concluding accession agreements, mechanisms of interaction between trade participants.

Also, the Rules establish the procedure for concluding, registering, accounting, and terminating contracts for the purchase and sale of electric energy between the EAEU member states.

Trade participants will be able to find their partners from the countries of the EAEU member states and conclude contracts for the purchase and sale of electricity in various ways.

For example, it provides for the possibility of concluding free contracts. This method involves an independent search for contractors and determining with them the terms of delivery (price, volume, schedule).

Also, it will be possible to buy and sell electricity on the platform of the operator of centralized trading on fixed-term contracts and for the day ahead on the basis of exchange mechanisms.

The principle of non-discriminatory use by participants of the capacity of interstate power transmission lines is laid down.

The adoption of the rules is necessary to reduce the economic risks of sellers and buyers of electricity, which are possible due to the technical unrealizability of transactions concluded on the common market of the EAEU.

In general, the adoption of these documents has completed the next stage of the formation of the legal framework and is one of the important measures for the functioning of the common market.

The common market should ensure stability in the energy sector of the region, which is necessary for the economic development of the EAEU countries.

The effect of the creation of a common market will be reflected in an increase in the efficiency of the use of generating and transmitting capacities, an increase in the volume of mutual and foreign trade in electricity.

Thus, for Kazakhstani companies, the formation of The common market will increase the volume of mutual electricity trade in the EAEU, increase the level of energy security, non-discriminatory access to interstate transmission of electric energy (capacity) in electricity trade.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

01.11.2023, 20:23 491

Leaders of Kazakhstan and France participated in a business forum

Leaders of Kazakhstan and France participated in a business forum
Images | Akorda
Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emmanuel Macron attended the Kazakhstan-France Business Forum, Presidential press service reports.

In his speech, the Head of State pointed out that this year Kazakhstan has registered economic growth of 4.7 per cent, with non-oil sectors showing the most significant progress. As it was said further, the strategic goal for Kazakhstan is to double the size of the national economy by 2029.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that our country attaches special importance to attracting investment in the economy. The volume of foreign direct investment in Kazakhstan surpasses the combined investment volume of all other countries in the Central Asia.

The President noted the fruitful development of economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and France.

- Despite geopolitical turmoil, last year our bilateral trade increased by 30% - to 4 billion dollars. This positive trend continues this year. France is one of the largest international investors in our economy, injecting almost 19 billion dollars. In the first 6 months of this year, we recorded an impressive 50% increase in FDI to Kazakhstan from our French partners. This is a sign of high confidence in Kazakhstan, - said President.

The Head of State informed that our country is home to almost two hundred French companies, including Total Energies, Orano, Air Liquide in the energy sector, Airbus, Saint-Gobain in industry, Alstom in railways, and Lactalis and Danone in the agri-food sectors.

At the same time, the President outlined a number of promising areas for mutual cooperation. Among these priorities, in his opinion, is the energy sector. Kazakhstan remains one of the main suppliers of crude oil to the French market, and our country is ready to increase export volumes. In addition, as Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes, there is also great potential in oil and gas geological exploration, uranium exports, and implementation of large projects in the field of wind, solar and hydro energy.

- Kazakhstan is the world’s top uranium producer, contributing over a quarter of nuclear fuel consumed in Europe. With nuclear power comprising 63% of France's energy sector, there is a vast potential for further cooperation. Our interests also converge on the goal of a net-zero carbon future. Just like France, Kazakhstan is a regional pioneer in this area. When it comes to renewable energy, a growing number of major international players are coming to pursue sizeable wind, solar and hydro projects. One of them is French Total Energies’ 1.3 billion dollar investment for the development of a 1 GW wind farm. There is enormous potential on green hydrogen as well. With the right partnerships, Kazakhstan can become a top-10 exporter. We look forward for more cooperation in this vital sector, whether it involves production, transfer of technology or expertise, - indicated Kazakh leader.

The extraction and processing of critical raw materials was identified as the next area of cooperation.

- As the global technological revolution progresses, demand for rare metals will grow exponentially. Broadly, demand is expected to quadruple by 2040, while the needs for lithium will grow by 10 times. Kazakhstan - with some 5,000 unexplored deposits valued at over 46 trillion dollars - can be a reliable partner to jointly develop that niche. Today we already produce 16 out of 30 rare earth materials critical for the EU economy, covering 70% of the European phosphorus market. We possess deposits for 9 more kinds that can be exploited with the necessary investment. We invite French companies to join this win-win partnership, - pointed out the Head of State.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, another priority area of cooperation could be the agro-food sector. It was noted that amid international food deficits, our country is aiming to double exports of agro-food products. The Head of State noted that our country is ready to provide comprehensive support to joint projects in the field of animal husbandry and crop production.

The transport and logistics industry was named as another relevant area for cooperation. The President pointed out that Kazakhstan is making additional efforts to develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or the so-called "Middle Corridor".

- It is not only the shortest but also the most viable route to secure supply chains between Europe and Asia. In anticipation of increasing volumes, we are actively working with our partners to modernize infrastructure with an annual goal of 10 million tons of cargo. Now, it is important to link these efforts with the Trans-European Transport Network and the EU "Global Gateway" initiative,- underscored Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Head of State believes that there are great reserves for cooperation in the sphere of biotechnology and medicine. The national biopharma holding QazBioPharm has been established to develop the biotech cluster. Noting that many leading companies are planning to localise the production of medicines and medical equipment in Kazakhstan, the President called on French companies to cooperate in this matter.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed toward competitive features of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) in attracting investments.

- Today over 2,100 companies based in 78 countries work at AIFC, facilitating investment capital not only for Kazakhstan but also across the entire region. We would warmly welcome more French companies within AIFC and the opening of a first French bank in Kazakhstan. It would give a strong impetus to our investment and financial cooperation, - emphasized Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The President of France Emmanuel Macron also spoke at the event. In his welcoming remarks, the French leader praised Kazakhstan's goals of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. He expressed readiness to support Kazakhstan in this direction. Emmanuel Macron noted that Kazakhstan is a connecting bridge between Europe and Asia. In his opinion, it is important to develop partnership through transport routes, primarily through the "Middle Corridor". Emmanuel Macron stressed that France is ready to contribute to the development of this transport route. The French leader noted the broad prospects for co-operation in the agro-food sector to ensure food security. In conclusion, Emmanuel Macron thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his willingness to co-operate in many areas of mutual interest.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

01.11.2023, 16:19 616

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emmanuel Macron held a press briefing

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emmanuel Macron held a press briefing
Images | Akorda
Following the bilateral talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emmanuel Macron made a joint statement to media, Presidential press service reports.

The President expressed gratitude to Emmanuel Macron for accepting his invitation to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan. He also noted that France is a very important and reliable partner of our country in Europe.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the signing of the Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two countries. Our common goal is to further strengthen cooperation based on mutual friendship and support. I am sure that by joint efforts we will achieve these noble goals. Therefore, your visit today is of special significance," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.


The Head of State noted that during the substantive talks with President Emmanuel Macron, concrete arrangements had been reached to strengthen relations between two states.

France is one of the largest trading partners of Kazakhstan. For 8 months of the current year, the volume of trade between our countries increased by 21 percent compared to the last year reaching 2.7 billion dollars. France is also one of our main foreign investors. Over the past 15 years, French directed about $18.7 billion investment to our economy. Today we are implementing important projects in the energy, nuclear industry, mining, chemical industry, machinery, construction, aerospace and pharmaceutics. The successful operation of more than 170 French companies, such as Alstom, Total Energies, Orano, Vicat, in our country proves this fact," the President said.


The President said that during the talks, special attention was paid to expanding the colloboration in the areas of trade, economy and investment. The parties also highlighted the importance of implementing new projects in the raw materials, agricultural, transport, logistics sectors, as well as in light manufacturing, healthcare, innovations and finance.

This is especially relevant in today's difficult geopolitical and geo-economic situation. Today we`ve signed Joint Declaration between Kazakhstan and France on intention to cooperate in strategic materials. As you have seen, we have also reached arrangements with Boehringer Ingelheim, Total Energies, and Alstom. These deals will be beneficial for both economies. In order to effectively implement the envisaged actions, it is necessary to promote investment projects at the ministerial level. To this end, I suggested establishing a special work group," the President said.


Along with this, the sides discussed the green economy transition and climate change. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that he expressed to Emmanuel Macron a number of concrete proposals that meet the interests of the two countries. The Head of our state declared Kazakhstan's readiness to work together within the framework of the French initiative One Planet Summit.

Taking into consideration the importance of cultural and humanitarian ties, the presidents agreed to pursue a number of projects in education and science fields. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that the agreements have been signed to open French schools, teach the French language, and strengthen academic interaction.

The Leaders also exchanged views on regional and global agenda. They called for peaceful and diplomatic settlement of conflicts.

In turn, Emmanuel Macron thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the invitation to visit Kazakhstan, stressing the necessity of further cooperation between two countries. He also emphasized the convergence of Kazakhstan's and France's positions on many issues.

Kazakhstan's geographical location and role is significant for us, so we thoroughly discussed the prospects of our economic cooperation. It was confirmed by the agreements signed this morning. You, Mr President, reminded us the importance of French enterprises that are already present in Kazakhstan. They are long standing partnerships in the areas of trade and energy. Several French companies have been operating here for a very long time. We would like to bolster the involvement of our companies in many other fields. We have fundamental areas for partnership. As I mentioned these are the energy sector and aerospace industry," Emmanuel Macron said.


The President of France drew attention to the fact that Kazakhstan plays an important role in global food security.

I am convinced that our companies can also contribute enhansing the markets. To this, we signed an important agreement on local production FMD vaccines in Kazakhstan. Another promising area for partnership is healthcare. Mr President, you also have mentioned the importance of people-to-people links. Today we have signed a number of agreements on education field," the French leader underlined.


Following the talks, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and France adopted a Joint Statement. Members of the official delegations signed the following documents:

1. Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the French Republic on the Establishment and Operation of the French Development Agency Group "AFD" in the Republic of Kazakhstan;

2. Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the French Republic concerning the establishment of international (French) schools in the Republic of Kazakhstan and the teaching of French in secondary educational institutions of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

3. Joint declaration between Kazakhstan and France on intentions to cooperate on strategic minerals;

4. Agreement on cooperation, licenses and supplies between JSC "NH "QazBioPharm" and the company "Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health France" for the local production of FMD vaccine in the Republic of Kazakhstan;

5. Agreement on a joint venture for the construction of wind farms with a total capacity of 1 GW with an energy storage system;

6. Investment Agreement on the implementation of the project "Production and maintenance of railway locomotives and rolling stock, as well as components for railway equipment in the Republic of Kazakhstan"
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

01.11.2023, 13:15 776

Presidents of Kazakhstan and France hold talks in a narrow format

Presidents of Kazakhstan and France hold talks in a narrow format
Images | Akorda
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with the President of France Emmanuel Macron, who arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit, Presidential press service reports.

The talks were preceded by a welcoming ceremony for the French President. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emmanuel Macron introduced the members of the delegations to each other. The head of the Guard of Honour gave a welcome report to the leaders of the two countries, and the national anthems of Kazakhstan and France were played. Then, in the East Hall of the Akorda residence held negotiations between the two leaders in a narrow format.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a warm welcome to Emmanuel Macron.

- Dear Mr President! We welcome your visit, it is a big event. Thank you for accepting my invitation and coming to Kazakhstan on an official visit. Cooperation between Kazakhstan and France is developing dynamically, but it is necessary to give it additional impetus. That is why we can call your visit historic and very important. I am confident that today's negotiations will be productive, - stressed the Head of State.

The Kazakh leader noted that France is a key and reliable partner in the EU and a major investor to the Kazakhstan economy.

In turn, Emmanuel Macron praised the relations between Kazakhstan and France.

- Thank you, Mr President, for your invitation. I am very pleased to be in Astana today to meet with you. Thank you for organizing this visit in an important year for our bilateral partnership. We will be able to make progress on key international issues, underlining our commitment to the UN Charter and principles such as territorial integrity and national sovereignty. We will also be able to discuss important bilateral issues. We are important economic partners. In addition, I would like to note that we will sign important treaties that will advance the strategic and economic relations between our countries. I would like to reiterate that I am very pleased to meet you today and to discuss our common agenda, - said the French President.

The leaders discussed the prospects of development of the Kazakh-French strategic partnership. Special attention was paid to strengthening political dialogue, deepening cooperation in trade and economic, investment, energy, transport and logistics, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emmanuel Macron also exchanged views on topical issues on the international and regional agenda.

At the end of the meeting, the two leaders continued the negotiations in an enlarged format with the participation of the delegations of the two countries.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

27.10.2023, 11:25 29161

Senators ratified the agreement on cooperation between Kazakhstan and Cyprus in the law enforcement sphere

Under the chairmanship of the Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Maulen Ashimbaev, a meeting of the Chamber was held, during which deputies ratified a number of international Treaties and voiced their parliamentary requests, press service of the Senate reports.

During the meeting, deputies reviewed and approved the laws "On the ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Cyprus on extradition" and "On the ratification of the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Cyprus on legal assistance in criminal matters", which provide for cooperation between the two states in the fight against crime.

The Extradition Treaty regulates the issues of extradition of wanted citizens between Kazakhstan and Cyprus to bring them to criminal responsibility, as well as mandatory and optional grounds for refusing extradition. In particular, the extradition of persons may be refused if the person sought is already under investigation and will be prosecuted in that state for a similar crime. In addition, old age, health status or other circumstances, taking into account the severity of the crime, may serve as grounds for refusing extradition.

At the same time, contracting states are not expected to extradite their citizens.

The Criminal Legal Aid Act outlines the circumstances in which legal aid should be refused. Among them: non-compliance with certain types of legal assistance provided for in this Treaty, threats to sovereignty, security, contradictions with national legislation or international obligations of the state.

The approved laws are designed to develop cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Cyprus in the law enforcement field. The provisions of the Agreements regulate the conditions and procedures for extradition, as well as issues of providing legal assistance to citizens. We hope that ratification of the Treaties will increase the effectiveness of legal cooperation between our countries in matters of combating crime and will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations", - said Maulen Ashimbaev, commenting on the approved law.


In addition, during the meeting, senators voiced their parliamentary requests.

Nurtore Zhusip outlined the importance of intensifying work to promote national values, in particular noting the need to involve the fund "Kazakhstan Khalkyna" in this work

Sergei Ershov pointed out problems in the forestry sector. In particular, the deputy expressed concern about the state of the infrastructure of the cordons, the quality of special equipment, uniforms and other equipment of specialists.

Bauyrzhan Kaniev spoke about the pollution of the Kokzhide field in the Aktobe region with oil waste, which leads to a shortage of fresh water. The senator outlined a number of measures aimed at improving the situation.

Lyazzat Kaltaeva voiced the need to amend the law on the assignment and removal of incapacity status. The deputy also proposed a number of measures to protect the rights of wards from abuse by guardians and trustees.

Andrei Lukin proposed that the Government take a number of measures aimed at reducing unreasonable state expenses when confiscating land for government needs.

Sultanbek Makezhanov outlined the reasons for the decline in the business index in the construction industry. The rise in prices for the purchase and rental of housing, according to the senator, was provoked by unregulated construction in circumvention of the law and a shortage in the market of domestic building materials.

Nuria Niyazova made a proposal to develop, together with ministries and specialized organizations, a Protocol aimed at supporting citizens of Kazakhstan who find themselves in conflict zones abroad.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

27.10.2023, 09:28 29001

Law on audit activity within the EAEU is being discussed in the Senate

Law on audit activity within the EAEU is being discussed in the Senate
Images | senate.parlam.kz
Deputies of the Senate Committee on Finance and Budget at an extended meeting discussed the law "On the ratification of the Agreement on the implementation of audit activities within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union", press service of the Senate reports.

The purpose of the law is to ensure a unified approach to the implementation and regulation of auditing activities in the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as increasing the competitiveness of domestic audit companies.

The document is aimed at regulating relations related to ensuring the admission of audit organizations, individual auditors and auditors of one member state to carry out audit activities in other EAEU states.

According to the senators, ratification of the Agreement will make it possible to establish unified legal basis for all participants in the single market, recognize audit results and qualification certificates, carry out activities outside of Kazakhstan without exceptions and restrictions, increase the volume of income by increasing the number of audited entities, and also improve the quality of audit services through competition.

Following the meeting, the senators decided to send the law to the Chamber for consideration.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

26.10.2023, 16:55 35026

Kazakhstan calls on SCO Heads of Government Council to implement a number of important tasks

Kazakhstan calls on SCO Heads of Government Council to implement a number of important tasks
Images | primeminister.kz
Today the capital of Kyrgyzstan hosts a meeting of the Heads of Government Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization chaired by the Kyrgyz side, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov addressed the extended meeting of the SCO Heads of Government Council. He drew his colleagues’ attention to the importance of implementation of a number tasks within the SCO.

According to him, the first task is to boost foreign trade-economic ties of the SCO.

In more than two decades, the interregional trade rose almost by 100 times. In 2022, Kazakhstan’s commodity turnover with the SCO member states increased almost by 20% and reached 61 billion US dollars," said Alikhan Smailov.


He said that e-commerce turns into one of the promising areas. By various estimates, total income from e-commerce in SCO countries may reach 1.5 billion US dollars in 2023.

We should do our best to support e-commerce. First of all, by simplifying customs procedures. For this, we propose to hold a special meeting of the chiefs of the SCO customs authorities. The rise of share of national currencies in mutual payments will also contribute to the expansion of trade-economic cooperation. We also propose to more actively use the potential of the Astana International Financial Centre," said the Kazakh Prime Minister.


The second task is the establishment of a full-fledged transport network with the consideration of location of the SCO member states.

Kazakhstan actively participates in the implementation of One Belt, One Road Global Chinese Project. This initiative together with the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route enables to unleash the potential of the East-West, North-South corridors. Kazakhstan is interested in completion of goods transit and successful functioning of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad. We need to broaden cooperation in transport sector. We believe that the establishment of a network of logistics centers can give an additional impulse to this process," the prime minister added.


Another key task is a comprehensive enhancement of investment cooperation, he said.

We need to set up a platform for our institutions in investment funds development. In this regard, I would like to remind you about Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative to create the SCO investment fund. We expect that the SCO Business Council and the SCO Inter-Bank Association will be active in this issue," Alikhan Smailov said.


The fourth task is to facilitate transition of the SCO economies to a new level of technological development. According to Smailov, the implementation of innovations and formation of new industries should be fundamental here.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to invite you to the Digital Almaty Forum slated for February 2024. Among other issues, the forum will also discuss the formation of the SCO digital hub," he said.


The fifth task is boosting tourism in the SCO space.

The SCO is unique with its bright civilization heritage. The unique ancient monuments located in our countries were inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, which provides us with great opportunities for boosting regional tourism. Kazakhstan is ready to contribute to this process. As part of our chairmanship, next year we plan to hold the international conference on "Spiritual Shrines of the SCO". The SCO as one of the most dynamically developing international structures shows its sustainability serving for common interests. The government of Kazakhstan is ready to continue its close cooperation with partners achieving mutually beneficial results for our countries and the entire region as a whole," Smailov concluded.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

23.10.2023, 15:49 62921

President receives WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge

President receives WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge
Images | Akorda
During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the Astana International Conference on Primary Health Care, a broad range of issues on cooperation with the World Health Organization was discussed, Presidential press service reports.

Welcoming the guests, the Head of State noted that Kazakhstan maintains fruitful cooperation with WHO, which is one of the key organizations at the international level.

So our commitment will remain strong and we will contribute to the eventual success of your activities. I do understand that it is extremely difficult to lead WHO in this very controversial and very complex world. It is a challenge. You have to deal with so many voices, so many points of view from so many countries and their delegates. You have to mediate between them to come to a very acceptable and compromised decision. I wish you success. We will be continuously supporting you. I think our cooperation is very good. The government is committed to achieving results," the President said.


Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasised that Kazakhstan is actively strengthening its healthcare system to ensure post-pandemic recovery and to achieve key public health objectives.

In this vein, the President reaffirmed our country's commitment to fully support for the related initiatives led by the WHO.

According to the Head of State, Kazakhstan also stands to achieving the objectives of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including universal health coverage, reduction of maternal and infant mortality, as well as the complete elimination of the tuberculosis epidemic.

In turn, the WHO Director-General stated that the adoption of the Alma-Ata and Astana Declarations is of great importance for the Organisation and it has personal link for him since as Minister of Public Health he used to purposefully engage in the development of primary healthcare.

The sides also discussed cooperation with WHO within the framework of the SCO and the implementation of the The Roadmap for health and well-being in Central Asia for 2022-2025 (‎CARM)‎

At the end of the meeting, the President thanked Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Hans Kluge for their assistance in hosting the Global Conference and personal participation in this important event.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

19.10.2023, 12:05 107281

Head of State addresses participants of XI Civil Forum

Head of State addresses participants of XI Civil Forum
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated participants of the opening of the XI Civil Forum, highlighting the effectiveness of the platform, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

In his opening remarks, President Tokayev noted that the dialogue platform has proved its relevance and effectiveness in the past 20 years.

According to the Head of State, creative initiatives and constructive proposals put forward at the forum greatly contribute to the development of civil society and strengthen nationwide dialogue. Non-governmental and charity organizations, civil activists and volunteers who truly care about the fate of their motherland are actively engaged in finding the answers to the most burning problems our society is facing. They set the example of solidarity and patriotism and help preserve unity and accord in the country.

Amid the ongoing ambitious reforms the new public ethics based on the ideas of humanism, mutual trust and responsibility, law and order, cult of knowledge and labor comes to the fore, the President said.

He went on to express confidence that fruitful partnership between the state and non-governmental sector is set to become an important factor in all-round development of Kazakhstan, a driving force of building A Just Kazakhstan.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

Most viewed