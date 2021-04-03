President gave instructions to akims of two rgns

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed on telephone the current situation in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions with these regions’ governors, the press secretary of the President, Berik Uali, posted a message on Facebook.
Akmola region’s governor Yermek Marzhykpayev reported on the region’s socio-economic development indicators, adopted flood control measures, vaccination progress, provision of natural gas to Arshaly and Tselinograd districts, instructions previously given by the President to improve the social and engineering infrastructure situation in Kosshy village," Uali wrote.
North Kazakhstan region’s governor Kumar Aksakalov also reported on the sanitary-epidemiological situation, flood control measures, preparation for spring field work, providing housing for citizens who moved to North Kazakhstan from labor surplus regions within the Yenbek program.
Tokayev gave the governors a number of instructions regarding stabilization of the sanitary-epidemiological situation in their incumbent regions, the quality of spring field work and other areas," the press secretary of the President said.
Source: Kazpravda.kz
