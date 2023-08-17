Tokayev Reaffirms Kazakhstan’s Commitment to OSCE
Images | Akorda
The Head of State welcomed the visit of Mr. Bujar Osmani to Astana in his capacity as OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Presidential press service reports.
Your visit is very important for us, and I would like to underline our commitment to the OSCE to act as a reliable participating state. Despite the disagreements that unfortunately exist in the Organization the OSCE is indispensable and we must do our utmost to maintain its potential. In light of commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act in 2025, it is vital to ensure that the OSCE continues to serve as a unique platform for dialogue. Our robust partnership with the OSCE rests on a shared vision of building a secure community enshrined in the Astana Declaration of the 2010 OSCE Summit", Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
President Tokayev also stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and North Macedonia.
We do not have any unresolved issues at bilateral level. We have achieved quite visible results in expanding our interaction. Your country stands as an important partner of Kazakhstan in Europe, so we have made a decision to open our embassy in Skopje", the President concluded.
In his turn, Bujar Osmani emphasized that the OSCE attaches great importance to building stronger partnership with Kazakhstan and the region of Central Asia. According to him, the OSCE Summit in Astana in 2010 demonstrated an active stance of Kazakhstan in supporting major pillars of the Organization.
The slogan of North Macedonian chairpersonship is "It’s about people", which reflects our people-centered approach. Your reform program is also people-oriented and in many ways is in line not only with OSCE principles and commitments, but also with the priorities of our presidency. We also commend Kazakhstan’s key role in both regional and interregional cooperation", the Minister said.
In conclusion, the Head of State conveyed his best wishes to President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski and reiterated his invitation to pay a visit to Kazakhstan.
