President OKs amendments to law on countering laundering of proceeds from crime

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of countering the legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime and financing of terrorism", the presidential press office said on Thursday.
Source: Kazinform
