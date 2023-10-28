President receives WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus and WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge

Images | Akorda

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the Astana International Conference on Primary Health Care, a broad range of issues on cooperation with the World Health Organization was discussed, Presidential press service reports.





Welcoming the guests, the Head of State noted that Kazakhstan maintains fruitful cooperation with WHO, which is one of the key organizations at the international level.





So our commitment will remain strong and we will contribute to the eventual success of your activities. I do understand that it is extremely difficult to lead WHO in this very controversial and very complex world. It is a challenge. You have to deal with so many voices, so many points of view from so many countries and their delegates. You have to mediate between them to come to a very acceptable and compromised decision. I wish you success. We will be continuously supporting you. I think our cooperation is very good. The government is committed to achieving results," the President said.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasised that Kazakhstan is actively strengthening its healthcare system to ensure post-pandemic recovery and to achieve key public health objectives.





In this vein, the President reaffirmed our country's commitment to fully support for the related initiatives led by the WHO.





According to the Head of State, Kazakhstan also stands to achieving the objectives of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including universal health coverage, reduction of maternal and infant mortality, as well as the complete elimination of the tuberculosis epidemic.





In turn, the WHO Director-General stated that the adoption of the Alma-Ata and Astana Declarations is of great importance for the Organisation and it has personal link for him since as Minister of Public Health he used to purposefully engage in the development of primary healthcare.





The sides also discussed cooperation with WHO within the framework of the SCO and the implementation of the The Roadmap for health and well-being in Central Asia for 2022-2025 (‎CARM)‎





At the end of the meeting, the President thanked Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Hans Kluge for their assistance in hosting the Global Conference and personal participation in this important event.