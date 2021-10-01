President reveals plan for Kazakhstan’s greening program

Images | Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Wong Heang Fine, the general director of Singapore’s Surbana Jurong, the president’s press service said in a statement on Wednesday.
The parties focused on the prospects of a joint investment project for development of the Almaty agglomeration. The President got acquainted with the company’s plans to build four new satellite cities G4 City in Almaty in partnership with the Kazakh investors. The master plan, the project development roadmap which provides for building utilities and social infrastructure, creating favorable investment climate have been already elaborated.
The Head of State noted strategic importance for strengthening investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Singapore and assured foreign partners of the country’s project support.
Ruslan Dzhaksylykov has been appointed the new Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs – Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard, the president's press service said in a statement on Wednesday.
Ruslan Dzhaksylykov was born in 1966 in the town of Kaskelen in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Almaty Higher All-Troops Command College and the Frunze Military Academy. He joined the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2006. He was appointed the Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2014.
According to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs has become the reliable partner of the Kazakh Government and contributes greatly to the sustainable development of the country. In his words, the Chamber always protects the interests of national business not only domestically, but also internationally, the presidential press office said on Tuesday.
Addressing the 8th Congress of Atameken NCE, the Kazakh Head of State pointed out that the share of SMEs in the country’s GDP was 24% five years ago. Today’s figure is estimated at 32% involving 3.5 million Kazakhstanis.
The Kazakh President noted that three packages of anti-crisis measures for KZT6.3 trillion were carried out during the pandemic, allowing for recovery of economic activities and entrepreneurship. In the first eight months the country’s economy grew by 3% with the State continuing its support for businesses.
Speaking of the immediate objectives of businesses and the Government, the President called for a new regulatory policy. He noted the importance of switching from strict regulation to stimulation of businesses’ economic activity, self-regulation and so-called "smart regulation".
Tokayev called the creation of a modern entrepreneurship eco-system as the main joint priority of the Government and Atameken in the post-pandemic period. He suggested beginning of transition from direct support businesses to stimulation of quality changes in competitiveness, effectiveness, and productivity of enterprises.
The Kazakh President pointed out the importance of continuing active implementation of digital solutions in the State-business interaction.
At the same time an active digital reboot of businesses is needed, the Kazakh President said, adding that over half of all the jobs or 52% are at the high risk of being automated.
As the main point of his speech the Head of State called the achievement of carbon neutrality Kazakhstan stives for alongside many other countries.