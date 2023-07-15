19.06.2023, 17:51 50321
President Tokayev meets with Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan Alexander
Tell a friend
During the meeting, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the great contribution of the Orthodox Church of Kazakhstan to the strengthening of the state and confessional relations, promotion of spiritual values and interreligious dialogue, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
The President stressed that thanks to joint efforts representatives of many ethnic groups with different religions peacefully co-exist.
In this context, the President drew attention to the importance of maintaining constructive interaction in supporting the spiritual activity of the Orthodox Church in Kazakhstan, as well as developing social and educational programs.
For his part, Metropolitan Alexander expressed his commitment to the strengthening of peace and unity for the benefit of the prosperity of Kazakhstan and presented the Kazakh President the prayer book issued for the first time in the Kazakh language.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
14.07.2023, 16:45 8246
Kazakhstan appoints new vice minister of agriculture
Images | telegram/UKIMET
Tell a friend
Amangalii Berdalin has been named the vice minister of agriculture of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh government.
Born in Aktobe region in 1964, he graduated from the Saratov Zootechnical Veterinary Institute, Goncharov Kazakh Automobile Road University.
From 2012 to 2016, he worked as the governor of Ayteke Bi district, Aktobe region.
In 2016 and 2019, he was the governor of Khromtau district, Aktobe region.
Between 2019 and 2021, he served as the deputy governor of Aktobe region.
From January 2021 to January 2023, he was the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on agrarian issues.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.07.2023, 15:50 8061
Senate Vice Speaker Zhakip Assanov meets UN Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov
Tell a friend
Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Zhakip Assanov has met today with Vladimir Voronkov, the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, Kazinform reports.
At the meeting, Zhakip Assanov said that Kazakhstan stands for adoption of the global collective efforts to fight terrorism and condemns this phenomenon in all its manifestation.
According to him, one of the priorities of Kazakhstan’s 2020-2030 Foreign Policy Concept is to assist in unification of the global and regional efforts in countering the international terrorism. "Kazakhstan strictly abides by the UN Security Council's resolutions and has ratified all 19 universal counter-terrorism conventions and UN protocols," Zhakip Assanov said.
The sides discussed the issues of strengthening the regional security and activity of law-enforcement structures and special governmental authorities within the CIS Anti-Terrorist Centre, SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure and CSTO.
Zhakip Assanov noted that countering terrorism has been one of the priority areas in ensuring national security of the country.
Kazakhstan became the first in the region to adopt the State Program of Countering Religious Extremism and Terrorism for 2013-2017 which was later expanded and prolonged. The laws "On countering terrorism" and "On countering extremism" were adopted," he added.
The parties discussed also the political events taking place in Kazakhstan. The Vice Speaker of the Senate informed the guest of the comprehensive and system-wide transformations aimed at the political modernization of the country initiated by the President.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.07.2023, 14:41 8541
Kazakh President receives UN Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Vladimir Voronkov, the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, and Natalia Gherman, the Executive Director of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State thanked the UN delegation for participation in the Central Asian Security and Cooperation Forum in the Kazakh capital.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan is committed to the Charter of the United Nations Organization. Kazakhstan considers it a non-competitive universal international organization. In his words, each member state should make its contribution to improving the Organization’s activities.
The Head of State added Kazakhstan highly appreciates the efforts of UN Secretary-General António Guterres conveying him the greetings and best wishes.
During the meeting, the sides debated regional security and stability issues as well as combating terror threats.
The UN representatives highly appreciated Kazakhstani efforts in this sphere.
Voronkov highlighted the significance of holding the Security Forum in Astana which became one of the platforms for restoring dialogue and confidence and seeking common solutions.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.07.2023, 10:03 10206
TRMC: Faulty pressure gauges were detected at Zhezkazgan and Balkhash thermal power plants
Images | Ministry of Trade and Integration
Tell a friend
Chairman of the Committee for Technical Regulation and Metrology Kuanysh Yelikbayev reported on the results of the activities of the Committee and its territorial bodies for 6 months, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
According to the chairman, in 6 months of this year, the Committee issued 34 prescriptions for the elimination of violations and initiated administrative proceedings with the issuance of 136 protocols totaling 113 million tenge.
So, in the Ulytau region, when checking the CHP plants of the cities of Zhezkazgan and Balkhash, it was found that technical pressure gauges, pressure sensors (40 units) are used with an expired verification period. On the railway of the Branch of JSC "NC" KTZ" - "Almaty branch of the backbone network" 70 measuring instruments (current transformer, pressure gauges, meters) were found unsuitable for use.
In the Karaganda region, during the inspection of the activities of 7 mines, the facts of the use of about 100 units of measuring instruments (such as: technical manometers, cage and skip, ventilation lifts, etc.) with an expired verification period were established.
The Committee also carried out preventive control without visiting 1099 subjects of jewelry sales.
Violations were detected in 723 cases, that is, in 70%. We are talking about the fact that jewelry was sold that did not have a Kazakh stamp on it. As of today, 291 violators have eliminated all comments by notifying the state agency, and 34% have not submitted supporting documents and will be subject to a comprehensive inspection with a visit next year", - Chairman of the Committee Kuanysh Yelikbayev said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.07.2023, 21:13 14276
President Tokayev talks with Acting Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte over phone
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Acting Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte held a phone talk, Kazinform cites Akorda.
During the talk, the sides discussed a number of current issues of bilateral agenda focusing on the state and prospects for greater trade and economic and investment cooperation.
The Netherlands tops the list of countries in terms of direct investments in the Kazakh economy, with the mutual trade rising 26% to $6bn in 2022.
Mark Rutte commended the level of relations between the countries. According to him, the Netherlands considers Kazakhstan as the main trade and economic and investment partner in Central Asia.
Discussing the international agenda, the Kazakh Head of State noted the importance of ensuring comprehensive cooperation between all countries for the sake of peace and accord in conformity with the principles envisaged in the UN Charter.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.07.2023, 19:19 14161
Head of State Tokayev receives Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported on the outcomes of the social and economic development of Kazakhstan for six months of this year, as well as the results of the investigations into the accidents occurred at the Mangistau Atomic Energy Combine and Atyrau Oil Refinery, Kazinform cites Akorda.
According to Smailov, as a result of the extended analysis of the condition of the power grid in the country’s western region, a number of systemic shortcomings in the operation of the energy enterprises was revealed.
Flows were reported in the work of the Energy Ministry, KEGOC, Mangistau Atomic Energy Combine, and KazMunayGas.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.07.2023, 09:54 14376
Mangystau Nuclear Power Plant and Atyrau Refinery preliminary investigation results considered by Government
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
The progress of the investigation into the causes of accidents that occurred at the Mangystau Atomic Energy Combine and Atyrau Oil Refinery, considered at the State Commission under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Deputy Minister of Energy Zhandos Nurmaganbetov reported that the working group of the State Commission from July 6 to 9 traveled to Mangystau and Atyrau regions, as a result of which the whole chain of events that occurred on July 3 was reconstructed. In addition, a thorough analysis of the state of the energy system of the West region was carried out and the reliability of the external power supply to the Atyrau Oil Refinery was considered separately.
The situation that occurred indicates deficiencies in balance forecasting and planning of repair schemes in the power system of the Western Region. The realization of the project on strengthening of the electric network of the Western zone of the Unified Electric Power System of the Republic of Kazakhstan has been delayed.
There is high accident rate of regional stations in Atyrau and Mangistau regions, primarily MAEC. The equipment of the station is characterized by a high degree of wear and tear.
At the same time, there are questions to the work of the new combined cycle thermal power plant of Karabatan Utility Solutions LLP. At Atyrau Oil Refinery there are serious flaws in the scheme of external power supply.
The work on establishing the responsibility of officials within the framework of the accidents continues.
At the same time, a plan has been developed to address a number of systemic problems to prevent similar situations in the future. It involves modernization and reconstruction of MAEC, strengthening of the power network of the West Zone of the Unified Energy System, construction of its own power source with capacity at Atyrau Refinery, connection of the West Zone with the UES of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Prime Minister instructed to continue active work to establish all the circumstances of the accidents and to work out in detail the implementation of measures to prevent them in the future.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.07.2023, 14:14 19166
President Tokayev receives Minister of Emergencies Syrym Sharipkhanov
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received today Minister of Emergencies Syrym Sharipkhanov, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.
Syrym Sharipkhanov reported to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the Ministry’s current activity and plans on responding to emergency situations.
The President was informed about the upcoming transformation of the Ministry and development of safety culture. As the Minister said, amid the increasing number and scales of emergency situations, the state system of civil protection will be reoriented from the emergency liquidation to their prevention.
The Head of State was also informed about improvement of material and technical equipment, digitalization of rescue units, personnel training and raising the level of social protection of rescuers and firefighters.
According to Sharipkhanov, the Ministry will focus on amendments to the existing regulatory-legal acts in order to ensure timely protection of the population.
At the end of the meeting, the President set a number of tasks to the Ministry in regards to reducing the number of emergencies and ensuring safety of citizens.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
14.07.2023, 08:01In which areas are consumer rules most often violated? 14.07.2023, 10:0310206TRMC: Faulty pressure gauges were detected at Zhezkazgan and Balkhash thermal power plants 14.07.2023, 16:219076Celebrated Tenor Sejoon An Solved All of Turandot’s Riddles 14.07.2023, 12:258951Trade Committee: more than 590 operating vegetable storages do not appear in statistics 14.07.2023, 09:338826Senator Tolamisov met with residents of the city of Ayagoz 10.07.2023, 15:4438041Famous Artists from the SCO Countries Presented the Gala Opera in Astana 10.07.2023, 11:24378861,000 babies born in Kazakhstan on Capital Day 08.07.2023, 14:3637541New comfortable schools must have high quality Internet and qualified teachers - Alikhan Smailov 11.07.2023, 16:4236001Internet connection stability far from great in Astana - Head of State 11.07.2023, 15:3133146Heat supply problem discussed at meeting with President in Astana 23.06.2023, 17:26102816Heads of Kazakhstan and Georgia Government discuss TITR development and increase of mutual trade 23.06.2023, 16:2996766CIS Economic Council discusses measures of free barrier-free trade 22.06.2023, 21:2796466EAEU intends to develop organic production 22.06.2023, 16:3481766Almaty mayor praises city’s socioeconomic development 01.07.2023, 12:4880921Prices for socially important food products began to decline