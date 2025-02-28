Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan discuss measures to strengthen trade and economic cooperation

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Head of the Administration of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kassymaliyev, who arrived on his first official foreign visit, held talks in Astana in a narrow and enlarged composition, primeminister.kz reports.





The parties reviewed the implementation of the agreements reached between the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov. A wide range of issues related to trade and economic, investment, transit and transport, water and energy, tourism, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as the sphere of agro-industrial complex were covered.





Trustful relations between the heads of our states in the spirit of mutual respect and sincere friendship contribute to bringing the multifaceted co-operation to a new level. Strengthening and deepening of trade relations has a multiplicative effect for the development of the economies of the two countries. It is gratifying to note that at the end of last year the indicators of mutual trade increased again, totalling $1.7 billion. At the same time, we see a significant potential for further increasing trade and economic cooperation," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.





Bilateral cooperation between the two neighbouring states is of special strategic importance. Since ancient times, our neighbouring peoples have been united by centuries-old friendship, good-neighbourly and brotherly relations, common culture, language and even customs. I am confident that this meeting will provide an opportunity to exchange views on many issues of interest to both sides and develop new proposals that meet the interests of the two countries," Adylbek Kassymaliyev said.





During the talks, the sides discussed mechanisms to unlock the existing potential and increase trade turnover.





In the transit and transport sphere, a set of measures is being implemented to increase the capacity of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border. Road border checkpoints are being modernised and expanded, including Aksu-Kamyshanovka and Besagash-Kichi-Kapka. Development of the Sortobe - Tokmok and Aukhatti - Ken-Bulun checkpoints is also envisaged.





Special attention is paid to water and energy co-operation. The issues of water supply during the growing season along the Shu and Talas rivers, safe operation of the Kirov reservoir and regional energy security were discussed.





An important area of mutually beneficial co-operation is tourism. The sides discussed measures to develop new tourist destinations, including the creation of cross-border eco-routes, the development of infrastructure for active tourism and attracting investment in the hotel business.





On the line of cultural and humanitarian cooperation in the current year Days of Kazakh cinema in Kyrgyzstan are planned, as well as issues of opening branches of Kazakh universities in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic are being worked out.





Following the talks, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan is ready to support the high dynamics of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz trade and economic partnership.