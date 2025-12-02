Prospects for Economic Partnership between Kazakhstan and the EU Discussed in Brussels

Tell a friend

During his visit to Brussels, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held a meeting with European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union, as well as interregional interaction between the EU and Central Asia.





Special attention was paid to the outcomes of the high-level meetings held in Samarkand in April and in Tashkent in November. European Commissioner Síkela briefed the Kazakh side on the key agreements reached during these events, including the launch of new regional projects aimed at improving logistics, digital infrastructure, and the modernization of port capacities and highways along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route ("Middle Corridor").





The initiatives presented at the forums are expected to contribute to the development of multimodal logistics, the acceleration of transport flows, and the digitalization of procedures along this route. In particular, the EU plans to invest 45 million euros in the modernization of the Aktau port and 150 million euros in the reconstruction of highways in Kazakhstan. The Commissioner emphasized that the European Union considers Kazakhstan a key partner in ensuring a sustainable transport architecture in the region.





Minister Kosherbayev welcomed the results of the recent Economic and Investment Forums in Uzbekistan, noting Kazakhstan’s intention to actively participate in the practical implementation of the agreements reached.





We attach particular importance to further expanding our cooperation with the European Union in the fields of critical raw materials, transport and logistics, digital innovation, agriculture, education, and water management. In this regard, we welcome the start of negotiations on December 2 in Brussels on agreements regarding visa facilitation for Kazakh citizens and readmission", noted the Minister.





The parties also agreed to maintain a regular dialogue to monitor project implementation and explore new avenues of cooperation.





Following the meeting, the Kazakh Foreign Minister and the EU Commissioner reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening political dialogue, economic cooperation, and mutual support for initiatives that contribute to the stability and prosperity of Central Asia and Europe.