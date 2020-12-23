Senate adopted new Environmental Code of RK

At the plenary session the Senate adopted a new Environmental Code, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports. As the Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, Magzum Mirzagaliyev, noted earlier, it will improve the state of the environment in Kazakhstan, and in the event of environmental damage, the natural resource user will be obliged to restore the environment to its original state.

The "polluter pays principle" implies measures to prevent environmental pollution, also responsibility for the restoration of damage to the environment. The state must create conditions under which users of natural resources would rather take all measures to prevent negative impact on the environment than pay environmental fines," the minister said.

At the first stage, it is planned to transfer the 50 largest businesses in oil and gas, mining and metallurgical, chemical and electric power industries, which account for 80% of pollution, to the best available technologies.

The Code provides for the requirement to undergo an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for large enterprises of the "First category", the list of which will be revised. The focus is environmentally hazardous facilities. The public is involved in all the EIA stages. Objects of the 1st category are subject to mandatory EIA. Objects of the 2nd category go through screening. In order to account for the objects of the 3rd category, which include warehouses, furniture workshops, concrete mixing units and other facilities, whose activities bring insignificant environmental pollution, declarations will be adopted. 4th category facilities are completely exempt from regulation. These are car washes, service stations, public catering facilities, microbusiness facilities with low-power boiler plants for their own needs," Magzum Mirzagaliyev said.

Local executive bodies are obliged to finance environmental activities at the expense of incoming environmental payments in the amount of 100%.

Waste hierarchy aimed at its phased management is also envisaged.

This means the need to minimize waste generation. The generated waste must be recycled, utilized, and only in the last place disposed of at landfills. The population will also be informed about the rational system of collection, disposal and processing of solid waste, separate waste collection. Waste classification was brought in line with the European Waste Catalog. It will contain a list of both non-hazardous and hazardous waste, "the minister noted.

