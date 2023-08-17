This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
The EAEU is developing planning documents within the framework of international cooperation
Kazakh President receives newly appointed ambassador to Austria
President appoints new ambassadors
Energy Ministry confirms purchase of fuel from Russia
The situation in the jet fuel market has stabilized. In view of the abovementioned as well as with the consideration of the airports’ requests, the Ministry did not initiate prolongation of the conventional ban on the Russian fuel import," the Ministry says.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram on the Independence Day of Pakistan
Tokayev Reaffirms Kazakhstan’s Commitment to OSCE
Your visit is very important for us, and I would like to underline our commitment to the OSCE to act as a reliable participating state. Despite the disagreements that unfortunately exist in the Organization the OSCE is indispensable and we must do our utmost to maintain its potential. In light of commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act in 2025, it is vital to ensure that the OSCE continues to serve as a unique platform for dialogue. Our robust partnership with the OSCE rests on a shared vision of building a secure community enshrined in the Astana Declaration of the 2010 OSCE Summit", Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
We do not have any unresolved issues at bilateral level. We have achieved quite visible results in expanding our interaction. Your country stands as an important partner of Kazakhstan in Europe, so we have made a decision to open our embassy in Skopje", the President concluded.
The slogan of North Macedonian chairpersonship is "It’s about people", which reflects our people-centered approach. Your reform program is also people-oriented and in many ways is in line not only with OSCE principles and commitments, but also with the priorities of our presidency. We also commend Kazakhstan’s key role in both regional and interregional cooperation", the Minister said.
Kazakh President receives Advisor Suma Chakrabarti
Tokayev reported on projects of construction of 2 plants in Ekibastuz
President Tokayev of Kazakhstan sent a congratulatory message to the President of Singapore Halimah Yacob
