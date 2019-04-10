This event will be historic - Putin on signing Caspian Treaty in Kazakhstan

The head of state expressed gratitude to the President of the Russian Federation for an active participation in the important Summit for the Caspian States, that opens new possibilities and prospects for cooperation, website of the Akorda reports.





Our bilateral relations advance in al areas, especially in economics, in the military and technical and space industries. Economic issues dynamically develop with the EEU," said the Kazakh President.





In turn, Vladimir Putin congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on the results of the Summit of the Caspian States and noted that this event would be historic and would remain as the event held in Kazakhstan.





This is a large-scale event, and we have approached towards it during two decades. After long discussions and deputes, the solution was finally found. It is certain that it will facilitate in the development of our cooperation in the Caspian region," said President of the Russian Federation.





Vladimir Putin noted the increase of mutual trade turnover and expressed confidence that all large-scale projects and programmers, including in the spheres of space, energy and transport, will receive further development and both states will reach good results.





I congratulate You for the attention You, in person, pay to Russian-Kazakh relations," said Russian President.





In addition, the parties discussed the issues of the upcoming inter-regional Forum in Petropavl and the CIS Summit in Dushanbe.









