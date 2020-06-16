Tokayev congratulates Putin and Russian people on Russia Day

In his congratulatory telegram, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev cordially congratulated President Vladimir Putin and all the people of Russia on the occasion of the national holiday – Russia Day.

The Russian Federation marks this significant date in its recent history as a strong and authoritative power that makes a great contribution to ensuring international stability and security, countering new challenges and threats, and developing mutually beneficial and fair cooperation among members of the world community. Firmly following the strategic course you have developed, Russia is successfully multiplying the centuries-old traditions of state building and consistently modernizing all spheres of public life," the telegram emphasizes.

The President of Kazakhstan also noted that the Russians commitment to the ideals of patriotism and unity, pride for their Motherland, and a strong belief in a bright future serve as a key to sustainable progress and well-being of the Russian state.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his sincere gratitude to Vladimir Putin for the fruitful work aimed at further strengthening the bonds of friendship and alliance between Kazakhstan and Russia.













