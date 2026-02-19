18.02.2026, 13:30 8601
Tokayev congratulates Takaichi on re-election as Japanese PM
Images | Akorda
The Head of State sent a congratulatory telegram to the Prime Minister of Japan, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Sanae Takaichi on he re-election as the Prime Minister of Japan.
The Kazakh President highlighted that Japan is one of Kazakhstan's key partners in Asia. He expressed confidence that the expanded strategic partnership, based on the bonds of friendship and mutual understanding, will continue to strengthen for the benefit of the two nations.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Sanae Takaichi success in her responsible work, as well as well-being and prosperity to the Japanese people.
relevant news
18.02.2026, 20:15
Kenya Highly Commends Kazakhstan’s Achievements in ICT and Artificial Intelligence
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kenya Barlybay Sadykov held a meeting with William Kabogo Gitau, the Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy of Kenya, during which the parties discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda, plans for developing cooperation in the field of IT, upcoming bilateral visits at various levels, and the formation of a legal framework, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the interlocutor was provided with information on the country's policy on the introduction of information technology and AI, the implementation of the e-government of Kazakhstan, and the activities of the Astana Hub.
Potential avenues for bilateral cooperation in information technology were also discussed, particularly between Astana Hub and Konza Technopolis, the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation in Technology, and the exchange of experience in digital transformation and the implementation of digital solutions.
Gitau highly praised the achievements of Kazakhstan in the field of information technology and digitalization and expressed interest in establishing cooperation with relevant organizations of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to strengthen cooperation across the entire spectrum of bilateral collaboration in the areas of information technology, communications, and space exploration, as well as to develop a legal framework between Kazakhstan and Kenya.
The parties agreed to continue cooperation on issues of mutual interest, including within the framework of the established Kazakh-Kenyan working group on digitalization and innovation.
18.02.2026, 19:22
Consultations Held in Jerusalem on Constitutional Reforms in Kazakhstan and the Development of Bilateral Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Israel, Daulet Emberdiyev, held a meeting with representatives of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security (JISS). The meeting was attended by the Head of the Institute, Brigadier General (Ret.) Yossi Kuperwasser, Senior Research Fellow Professor Efraim Inbar, and Research Fellow Alexander Grinberg, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties reviewed the current state and prospects of Kazakhstan-Israel bilateral cooperation in the political and trade-economic spheres. An exchange of views also took place on the regional situation in the Middle East, as well as on issues related to the establishment of international mechanisms for post-war governance in the Gaza Strip, including initiatives aimed at creating a "Peace Council."
D. Emberdiyev informed the Israeli experts about the political reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan, as well as the country’s position regarding accession to the Abraham Accords and participation in international initiatives to stabilize the situation in the Middle East, including within the framework of the proposed "Peace Council."
The Head of JISS, Y. Kuperwasser, expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Kazakh analytical centers. In this regard, the Kazakh side proposed considering the possibility of concluding a Memorandum of Cooperation between JISS and the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KISS). The Israeli side supported this initiative.
The meeting was held in a constructive and friendly atmosphere. The parties agreed to continue expert dialogue and further develop bilateral cooperation on regional issues.
18.02.2026, 12:01
Kazakhstan and Moldova Aim to Deepen Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Moldova Almat Aidarbekov, held a meeting with the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova Doina Gherman, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties confirmed the steady development of bilateral relations and expressed their intention to consistently strengthen interparliamentary cooperation.
The Kazakh diplomat provided detailed information on the political and economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan at the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. In this context, information was presented on the work of the Constitutional Reform Commission, the key provisions of the updated Constitution, as well as the nationwide referendum scheduled for March 15, 2026 on the draft of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
A. Aidarbekov also spoke about Kazakhstan’s achievements in international diplomacy and presented the main indicators of the country’s socio-economic development for 2025.
For her part, the Deputy Speaker outlined Moldova’s key development priorities, including European integration and foreign policy, ensuring security and defense, stimulating economic growth, strengthening energy security and advancing the climate agenda, as well as improving social protection and engagement with the diaspora.
She also expressed the Moldovan side’s interest in further developing bilateral cooperation, emphasizing Chisinau’s readiness to consider opportunities to expand interaction in all areas of mutual interest.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening Kazakhstan-Moldova cooperation, underscoring the importance of maintaining regular political dialogue and enhancing interparliamentary contacts.
18.02.2026, 11:20
The Draft of new Constitution of Kazakhstan was presented in the Parliament of North Macedonia
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to North Macedonia Satybaldy Burshakov gave a presentation on the new Constitution of Kazakhstan at a meeting with members of the Parliamentary Group of North Macedonia for Cooperation with Kazakhstan, headed by Chairperson Nikola Konjanovski, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ambassador informed the members about the national referendum on the adoption of the draft new Constitution, scheduled for March 15 of this year in Kazakhstan. The draft provides for further democratization and modernization of the political system, the redistribution of a number of powers from the President to the Parliament, and the strengthening of the role of local representative bodies.
The Kazakh diplomat emphasized that the proposed constitutional amendments mark the final stage of the transition from a super-presidential model to a presidential republic with an influential parliament. The Ambassador noted that the new Constitution is designed to improve the system of checks and balances by delineating powers between the branches of government according to the formula: "A Strong President - An Influential Parliament - An Accountable Government."
S.Burshakov noted that the key goal of revising the Fundamental Law is to adapt public administration to the challenges of the modern world, including digital transformation and global instability. At the heart of the reform, the Ambassador stressed, is the transition from a resource-based development model to an economy based on human capital, science, and innovation.
During the meeting, the parties also discussed prospects for the development of bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation and exchanged views on current international agenda items of mutual interest.
The parliamentarians of North Macedonia expressed their interest in studying Kazakhstan's experience in constitutional reform aimed at expanding the powers of the legislative branch and improving mechanisms for the protection of citizens' rights.
18.02.2026, 09:00
Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Reaffirm Commitment to Deepening Bilateral Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev paid an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The delegation also included Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC Nurlan Zhakupov, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Yerlan Akkenzhenov, and representatives of state agencies and quasi-state entities.
The central event of the visit was the talks with the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The parties conducted a substantive review of the current state and prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Saudi partnership, giving priority attention to strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as deepening cultural and humanitarian ties.
The foreign ministers noted the positive dynamics of bilateral relations based on the principles of mutual respect, trust and strategic complementarity. They confirmed their commitment to further improving the contractual and legal framework and filling cooperation with specific mutually beneficial projects.
An in-depth exchange of views took place on pressing issues of the regional and global agenda. The importance of coordinating efforts within international frameworks, including the UN, OIC, CICA, as well as the OPEC+ format was noted. An agreement was reached to continue close interagency cooperation and coordinate approaches on key international issues.
Kazakhstan considers Saudi Arabia as a close and reliable partner in the Middle East and the Arab world. Our countries are united by a meaningful political dialogue, a high level of trust and proximity of positions on a wide range of global and regional challenges," Yermek Kosherbayev said.
A special emphasis was placed on unlocking the potential of trade, economic and investment cooperation. The Kazakh side expressed interest in expanding the presence of Saudi capital in priority sectors, including energy, infrastructure, the agro-industrial complex and the green economy.
For his part, Prince Faisal bin Farhan confirmed the Kingdom’s readiness to further intensify business ties and deepen practical cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
During the visit, the Kazakh Foreign Minister also held a number of bilateral meetings, including with the Kingdom’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud; Minister of Investment Fahad Al-Saif, as well as Chairman of ACWA Power Mohammad Abunayyan.
The talks focused on expanding sectoral cooperation in the energy sector, including projects in the field of traditional generation, renewable energy sources and green transition, as well as issues of attracting Saudi investments and technological solutions to the economy of Kazakhstan.
Following the visit, Intergovernmental Agreements on the Promotion and Mutual Protection of Investments and on the Establishment of the Coordination Council between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia were signed.
17.02.2026, 20:20
Kazakhstan and Sweden Hold the Fifth Round of Political Consultations
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted the fifth round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Sweden, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Kazakh delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov, while the Swedish delegation was led by Director-General for Political Affairs of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Torbjörn Sohlström.
During the consultations, the parties held a substantive exchange on current issues of bilateral cooperation, including the further development of political dialogue, the expansion of trade, economic and investment ties, as well as the strengthening of cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
The sides reaffirmed their interest in deepening Kazakhstan’s partnership with the European Union, including through the effective implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the EU. Views were also exchanged on cooperation within international organizations and on key regional and global issues.
Following the meeting, the parties expressed their mutual readiness to further develop political dialogue.
17.02.2026, 17:20
Kazakh, Kyrgyz presidents hail ties in phone talk
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Kyrgyz counterpart President Sadyr Zhaparov spoke on the phone on Tuesday afternoon, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
The Kazakh president stressed positive dynamics in ties with Kyrgyzstan, which are being promoted by political dialogue, active interaction among both governments and business circles.
The leaders of the two fraternal nations hailed the high-level cooperation in trade-economic, transport-logistics, and water-energy sectors, reiterating their commitment to enhancing interstate ties in a spirit of friendship, strategic partnership and alliance.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev informed Sadyr Zhaparov on the ongoing constitutional reform in Kazakhstan, which is set to lay the foundation for the country’s steady progress. On his part, the Kyrgyz president voiced his support for the large-scale transformations in Kazakhstan.
17.02.2026, 15:38
Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Jordan was Discussed in Amman
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan Talgat Shaldanbay met with Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan Daifallah Ali Al-Fayez at the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The sides exchanged views on current issues of Kazakh-Jordanian cooperation, noting the positive dynamics of bilateral contacts. They also reaffirmed their interest in strengthening political dialogue, expanding practical interaction, and further coordinating positions within international organizations.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan briefed the Jordanian side on recent domestic political changes in Kazakhstan. It was noted that following the National Kurultai meeting, chaired by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, constitutional reform had been initiated. He reported that work on drafting a new version of the Constitution has already been completed, and its adoption is planned following a National referendum scheduled for March 15, 2026.
Following the talks, the parties confirmed their commitment to maintaining regular contacts and developing cooperation in areas of mutual interest, emphasizing the importance of further deepening trust and mutual understanding.
