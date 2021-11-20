Tokayev: diplomatic service needs reforms

Images | Berik Uali's Facebook page

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at an expanded meeting of the collegium of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan said that the diplomatic service needs a shake-up and is one of the most conservative structures.

The head of state announced the formation of a renewed image of Kazakhstani diplomacy.

Our diplomatic service needs a good shake-up. The departure of qualified specialists from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs weakens its personnel potential, becomes a serious challenge. I know firsthand that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is one of the most conservative structures. On the one hand, there is a positive side in terms of preserving traditions, forming a narrow group of professional diplomats," Tokayev said.

The President noted that, on the other hand, many educated, intelligent young people who want to serve the country face insurmountable barriers when applying for jobs in the ministry. According to Tokayev, it is necessary to correct the current situation.

He added that the diplomatic service needs erudite, open and patriotic professionals. In addition, the President noted that diplomats representing Kazakhstan must speak not only foreign languages, but, above all, the state language.