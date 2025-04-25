Tokayev meets with Croatian Foreign and European Affairs Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman

Images | Akorda

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting on Wednesday with Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić-Radman, reflecting Croatia’s commitment to provide a new impetus to bilateral relationship, Akorda reports.





The Kazakh leader expressed confidence that Kazakhstan-Croatia cooperation will continue to develop in a spirit of mutual trust and constructive dialogue.





Tokayev noted growing interest of Croatian companies in the Kazakh market, including in energy, infrastructure, pharmacy and food industry.





It was said that over 30 companies involving Croatia, including Pliva and Podravka successfully operate in Kazakhstan.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the Croatian delegation’s participation in the Kazakhstan-Croatia Business Forum due to take place later today, saying that agreements to be reached are to expand trade and investment cooperation.