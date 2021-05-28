Tokayev orders Ecology Ministry to step up fight against poaching

The President received the Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev, the presidential press office said on Wednesday.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the situation in the country's water bodies.





In recent years, Magzum Mirzagaliyev said, work has been carried out to prevent water shortages, including in cooperation with neighboring countries’ authorized bodies, reconstruction of water bodies, digitalization and provision of agri-businesses with irrigation water. An agreement was reached with the Kyrgyz side on additional water discharge from the Toktogul reservoir, and schedules for water supply in the Shu and Talas river basins of Zhambyl region were approved. Work is underway with the Russian side to increase the discharge of water from the Iriklinsky reservoir into the Zhaiyk River.





Measures were taken to protect saigas and counting of their number was carried out. Thanks to the fight against poaching and tightening of the relevant legislation, the number of saigas has grown from 334 000 to 842 000 in 2 years.





Mirzagaliyev visited West Kazakhstan region, where, together with experts, scientists, local farmers and the akimat, the issues of determining saiga habitats were considered. The head of state made a decision to create a natural reserve Bokeiorda and Ashiozek nature reserve on a total area of 657 000 hectares to facilitate migration of a part of the Ural saiga population to the left bank of the Zhaiyk River.





In addition, the minister spoke about the fish protection actions, as a result of which a number of criminal cases were initiated, fines were imposed, almost 300 km of networks and several vehicles were seized.





In the implementation of the President's order on planting 2 billion trees, 80 million trees have been planted to date. In order to develop ecotourism, investors were identified for 4 large national parks with a total investment of more than KZT 31 billion.





Ending the meeting, the President instructed to keep the issues of water resources regulation under special control, as well as to step up fight against poaching.













