Tokayev pointed out poor social security of health workers

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Health Minister Aleksey Tsoi, the Akorda press service reported.





Aleksey Tsoi briefed the President on the current sanitary-epidemiological situation in the country and the vaccination progress.

According to the minister, the overall situation in the country is stable, the incidence rate has halved compared to previous months. The number of deaths in the country as a whole in 2 weeks decreased by 1.6 times. Given the positive dynamics in the regions, the number of beds is being reduced.





As of June 16, about 2,587 000 people have been vaccinated with the first component of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 1 480 000 with the second component. The daily vaccination rate is in the range of 80-100 000 people. There is no shortage of vaccines in the regions, they are supplied on schedule.





The President focused on mass vaccination efforts, charging the regions to step up this work and stressing that vaccination is the only way to defeat coronavirus infection.





He separately brought up the health workers’ social security. The continuing low level of legal and social protection of health workers prompts the need for a comprehensive system for securing their status and motivation.





The President tasked Alexei Tsoi to work out legislative initiatives to support the status of health workers.









