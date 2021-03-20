Tokayev received head of Accounts Committee

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Natalia Godunova, the head of the Accounts Committee for control over republican budget execution, the presidential press office said.





Report on 2020 performance of the Accounts Committee and tasks for the coming period were presented to the President.





According to Natalia Godunova, in the reporting year, the Accounts Committee had carried out 18 audit and expert-analytical activities, the audit covered more than 47 trillion tenge. There is a 1.5-fold increase in violations associated with ineffective planning and use of budget funds up to 1.8 trillion tenge, financial violations – 2-fold incrase up to 81 billion tenge.





The President was also briefed on the follow-up to his instructions on monitoring the effective use of anti-crisis funds aimed at supporting the economy in pandemic time, also on the assessment of asset management in the quasi-public sector.





The President gave Natalya Godunova a number of specific instructions, including on improving state audit and financial control bodies’ work.













