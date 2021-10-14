Tokayev receives Mongolian Foreign Minister

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia Batmunkh Battsetseg who arrived in Nur-Sultan for an official visit, the press office of the Kazakh leader has said in a statement.

During the bilateral meeting Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended the gradual development of Kazakh-Mongolian relations.

The Head of State stressed that Mongolia has become Kazakhstan’s reliable strategic partner and that two nations share common history. He also said Mongolia always supports Kazakhstan’s initiatives in the international arena and the two countries work jointly at international platforms.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the need to step up bilateral cooperation, especially trade, economic, transport and logistics cooperation in the future.

He went on to urge the Mongolian side to make the most of existing potential of bilateral cooperation, expressing hope for closer cooperation in terms of preserving the language, culture and traditions of the Kazakhs in Mongolia.

The Mongolian Foreign Minister, in turn, expressed her gratitude for warm welcome and conveyed the best wishes from President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

She pointed out Kazakhstan takes an important place in Mongolia’s foreign policy and reminded that next year the countries will mark 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

In conclusion, the Head of State extended invitation to Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan as it will give a serious impulse to the development of cooperation between the two nations.











