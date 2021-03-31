Tokayev receives outgoing Chairman of Samruk Kazyna Fund Akhmetzhan Yessimov

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.





The Kazakh Head of State thanked Akhmetzhan Yessimov for the hard and productive work while in the post of Chairman of the National Welfare Fund Samruk Kazyna.





In his turn, the Fund’s former Chairman expressed gratitude to the President for the rendered support and trust and wished the Head of State success in his efforts for the benefit of the citizens of Kazakhstan.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.