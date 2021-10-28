Система Orphus

Tokayev takes part in Int’l Technology Forum Digital Bridge

27.10.2021, 21:44 8668
Tokayev takes part in Int’l Technology Forum Digital Bridge
Kazakh Head of State attended the annual international technology forum Digital Bridge themed Digital Era Lifestyle. The event was also attended by the heads of the Kazakh President’s Administration, Prime Minister, members of the Government, heads of government bodies, business structures, and domestic and international experts, the president's press service said in a statement on Wednesday.
 
During the forum, the Kazakh President was presented the Alley of Startups and talked about the current activity of IT ecosystems of Astana Hub. Then the President chaired the meeting of the Commission on Digitalization Issues.
 
Having heard the participants of the meeting, the Head of State delivered his speech, noting that the practical and applied digitalization is the country’s strategic task and state priority.
 
Tokaeyv stated the importance of focusing on a number of priority tasks, especially continued upgrading of the content of public services.
 

The task is not just to convert services from offline to online. "Digit" should reduce the number of public services and related requests, responds, and approvals. Public services should be complex and proactive. Digital transformation of government bodies should be considered as a tool to fight bureaucracy, corruption, and non-efficiency," he said.

 
The President lambasted the productiveness of the work of the vice ministers responsible for digitalization. According to him, their main task should be the implementation of digital reforms and transformations not the current bureaucratical work. In that context, the President ordered to develop precise KPIs for each digital vice minister by the end of the year as well as instructed the PM to review the approaches to their activity and assess the staff composition.
 
In addition, according to Tokayev’s opinion, national "digital leap" is not possible without the participation of business communities, and that the competitiveness of companies is determined by their level of digitalization.
 

According to Siemens estimates, 80% of the domestic industrial enterprises have a quite low level of automatization – at the Industry 2.0 level. I mention that we’re living in the era of Industry 4.0. It is a complex challenge the precise and clear respond to which should be formed in terms of both conceptual and practical points of view. It is necessary to expand effective instruments of support for digital solutions, primarily in the manufacturing sector," he said.

 
The President also touched upon the competitiveness of the domestic IT industry. According to him, the entire domestic IT sphere is focused on the internal market – mostly to meet the needs of the State and quasi-State sectors.
 
The Head of State once again expressed his discontent with the quality of the Internet and communications in the country.
 
In his speech, Tokayev called the protection of personal data as an important task.
 

It is important to understand that the formation of digital infrastructure implies responsibility for its security, that is, quality legal and physical protection of personal data. It relates not only the State systems, but also digital ecosystems closely integrated with the State. The Government needs to develop a package of legislative changes to toughen liability for loss or steeling of personal data of citizens," concluded the President.


Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Comments

relevant news

Kazakh Head of State meets with Atyrau rgn Governor

27.10.2021, 17:07 8155
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Governor of Atyrau region Makhambet Dosmukhambetov, the presidential press office said on Wednesday.
 
Tokayev was briefed on the outcomes of the social and economic development of Atyrau region over the first nine months of 2021.
 
According to Dosmukhambetov, the region saw increase in manufacturing, construction, agriculture, SME, and other sectors. The region leads the nation in the GRP per capita, volumes of investment and constriction work.
 
This year, around 19 thousand new jobs have been created and 20,864 people have been employed through employment centers in the region. As of Today, 24,348 people are covered with the Enbek program. Moreover, 646.3 thousand square meters of housing or 4,882 apartments were commissioned in nine months of 2021, a 41.6% growth compared with 2020.
 
The President was informed about the epidemiological situation in the region which is in the green zone and the vaccination pace.
 
The Governor of Atyrau region also informed the President on the work done in the environmental protection and greening. According to him, 540 thousand seedlings will be planted in settlements of the region until 2025.
 
In addition, the governor reported on the implementation of the comprehensive plan of social and economic development of Atyrau region for 2021/25 developed and approved as ordered by the Head of State. The document was designed to solve the accumulated problems and give a new impetus to the development of the region.
 
In conclusion, Tokayev stressed the importance of proceeding with the ongoing work in the region.

Source: Kazinform


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

President Tokayev receives Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance of Hungary Mihaly Varga

26.10.2021, 18:10 52111
President Tokayev receives Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance of Hungary Mihaly Varga
The Head of State received Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance of Hungary Mihaly Varga, who is in Nur-Sultan to take part in the 5th meeting of the Kazakh-Hungarian Strategic Council and the Business forum, the presidential press office said on Tuesday.
 
During the meeting, prospects for the development of bilateral relations in trade, economic, financial, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres were discussed. They also touched upon the issues related to measures to tackle the pandemic, climate change and the regional agenda.
 
Welcoming Mihaly Varga, who is a good friend of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the outcomes of his intense visit to Kazakhstan will be productive and give a serious impetus to the development of cooperation between the two states.
 
In turn, the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance of Hungary expressed gratitude to the Head of State for the opportunity to meet and noted that despite the current situation in the world, Kazakh-Hungarian relations have preserved its activity and dynamism.
 
The Hungarian politician also expressed gratitude to President Tokayev for the support provided during the pandemic, as well as informed him about the successful results of the Business forum in Nur-Sultan, during which a number of important investment agreements were signed.
 
At the end, the President awarded Mihaly Varga with the Order of "Dostyk" II degree in recognition of his contribution to the development of Kazakh-Hungarian relations.

Source: Kazinform

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Hungary invites Kazakhstani investors – Finance Minister

26.10.2021, 17:03 46117
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of Hungary Mihaly Varga invited Kazakhstani investors to his country, the presidential press office said on Tuesday.

At the press briefing after the bilateral talks with Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi in the Kazakh capital, Varga said Hungary looks forward to cooperating with Kazakhstani investors.

In his words, Hungary offers favorable conditions for investment. 2021 saw economic growth at 7% in Hungary.

The Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of Hungary also added that his country has one of the lowest business tax in Europe.

Earlier it was reported that Tileuberdi and Varga who is on a two-day visit to Kazakhstan met today to debate the current state and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hungary in political, trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

They paid utmost attention to the bilateral cooperation in agriculture, energy, ‘green economy’, healthcare, education and culture.

Source: Kazinform


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read