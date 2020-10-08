Tokayev tasked to create new jobs in Shymkent

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received the akim of Shymkent Murat Aytenov, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the main indicators of the socio-economic development of Shymkent for 9 months of this year.

The Head of State was informed about the formation of the city's infrastructure, the situation in retail trade, projects implemented within the framework of the Employment Roadmap.

According to Murat Aytenov, 45.3 billion tenge was allocated for 226 projects, 80% of the funds was spent. The city also held a number of actions to prepare for a possible second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The President, positively assessing the work carried out in the city, instructed to intensify the work to attract investments, continue construction of affordable apartment buildings and create new jobs.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.