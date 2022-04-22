Tokayev thanked governor of Omsk region for support of Kazakh diaspora

Images | akorda.kz
During the meeting, issues of mutually beneficial cooperation of the regions of Kazakhstan with the Omsk region in the spheres of trade, mechanical engineering, transport, agriculture were discussed.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the productive interregional interaction has a positive effect on mutual trade indicators.
We pay great attention to the development of interregional cooperation, in which the Omsk region takes a special place. The turnover between the Omsk region and the Republic of Kazakhstan exceeded 380 million dollars. Kazakhstan is a partner number one for the Omsk region. What is important is the border area where the Kazakhs live, our compatriots," said the head of state.
The President called the Kazakh diaspora living in the Omsk region an important link and thanked Alexander Burkov for special attention and comprehensive support for our compatriots, their spiritual communications with a historical homeland.
In addition, the head of state said that Kazakhstanis are grateful to the administration and residents of the Omsk region for immortalization of memory of the great sons of the Kazakh people Shokan Valikhanov and Saken Seifullin.
In turn, the governor Alexander Burkov spoke about the readiness of the region to cooperate with Kazakhstan companies in such areas as an agro-industrial complex, food production, petro-chemistry and construction sector.
