We need large-scale reformation in all spheres of life – President Tokayev

In his words, the challenges we face today as well as the role of spiritual leaders in global processes need rethinking as well.
In this regard, I would like to present several themes for discussion," he said.
Firstly, all traditional religions share a set of basic principles: the sacred value of human life, mutual support, and the rejection of destructive rivalry and hostility.
I am convinced that these principles should form the basis of a new world system today. We need a fundamental modernization and harmonization of theoretical concepts and practical approaches in culture, politics, economics and society. To revive the true spirit and meaning of civilization, we need a large-scale reformation in all spheres of life," he added.
