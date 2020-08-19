13 new infectious diseases hospitals to be built in Kazakhstan

13 new infectious diseases hospitals will be built in Kazakhstan within the framework of the Employment Roadmap. The Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan Birzhan Nurymbetov announced this at a meeting of the Government.

New 683 facilities to be built under this program. Among them, 80 new educational facilities, it is planned to create 10,000 permanent jobs," Nurymbetov informed.

According to him, another 60 new facilities are planned to be built in the fields of health care, culture, sports and tourism. This will create 20,000 permanent jobs.

Construction of 153 water facilities will create 77,000 permanent jobs. It is also planned to build more than 400 communal facilities, 8,000 kilometers of urban and rural roads. 13 new infectious diseases hospitals will be built. This will create 5,000 permanent jobs," the minister said.

According to him, it is also planned to create more than 100 thousand permanent jobs in related industries within the framework of the Employment Roadmap program.









