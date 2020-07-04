14 days quarantine in Kazakhstan: There will be no road blocks, land transportations reduced

Yerlaly Tugzhanov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, has clarified on the order of traffic between the settlements from July 5.
Air communication between the regions will remain on the same level without increase of the number of destinations and flights' frequency. The volume of passenger and railway transportations will be reduced. Traffic of private transport will be allowed between the regions. The operation of public transport will be maintained with time limits. Road posts between the cities and regions will not be installed," said Tugzhanov.
Source: KazTAG
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.