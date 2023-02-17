1.2mln tourists visit Almaty region annually
For a successful development of the tourism sector, we need to develop and implement a modern tourist navigation system, in particular, to build a soft infrastructure along the main tourist routes, including the improvement of trails in the territory of national parks," he said.
We need to build a modern visitor center with a network of information desks providing high-quality information, and with consultants for managing tourist flows, tourist navigation, and souvenir shops," he added.
Kazakhstanis donate over $3mln600thous for earthquake victims in Türkiye
Apart from that, 216 thousand US dollars were transferred to the official banking account of the AFAD. Thus, the total amount of donation from Kazakhstan exceeds 3 milion 616 thousand US dollars," a statement from the Embassy reads.
7,000 historical documents returned to Kazakhstan from abroad in 2022
First yurts installed in quake-hit Kahramanmaraş
The first yurts are being installed in the city of Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye. The yurts were delivered there a couple of days ago. 84 more will be brought soon," the post of journalist Nurbek Bekbau on his Instagram account reads.
Kazakhstanis raised some KZT 18 mln to buy yurts for quake-hit Türkiye
The talks are underway with the Turkish authorities to deliver the yurts to Türkiye as soon as possible. The yurts were chosen for a definite reason. People can live in the yurts for a great while whereas people living in tents are bracing for freezing temperatures. The yurt has a sacred meaning. The Turks call Kazakhstan "atazhurt" (the land of ancestors) as the territory of Kazakhstan is the motherland of all Turks, including the ancestors of the current generations of Turks," journalist Nurbek Bekbau said. Bekbau initiated the fundraising for those hit by quakes.
Kazakhstanis evacuated from quake-hit Gaziantep
12 branches of foreign universities set to open in Kazakhstan by 2029
At the instruction of the Head of State branches of the five leading foreign universities will open in Kazakhstan by 2025. Last year saw the opening of the branch of the Russian National Research Nuclear University in Almaty, the branch of the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas in Atyrau, and the affiliate of the University of Arizona in Petropavlovsk. Six more will unveil this year," the Minister said during his trip to Almaty.
Gazi University plans to open its branch in Shymkent, while the Michigan State University branch will be present in Astana. Heriot-Watt University will create its campus in Aktobe, Seoul National University of Science and Technology in Kyzylorda, Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers in Taraz, and some German universities will be represented in Aktau. Besides, the Technical State University will open its doors in Zhezkazgan. The talks are underway. Canada's Tech University will also unveil its campus in Kazakhstan. Details will be available soon," the Minister added.
Science campus in Konayev: Housing for foreign teachers to be built
Kazakhstan among Curly Tales’ top 10 budget-friendly countries to visit this month
In Kazakhstan you can experience the beauty of the third largest mosque in in Asia," the web portal says.
