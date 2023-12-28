This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23 flights cancelled at Sydney Airport on Christmas Day: reports
Vivaldi, Piazzolla and the Astana Opera
Snowstorms lead to widespread power outages in N Kazakhstan
Measles cases grew 17-fold in Akmola region
Kazakhstan recorded over 5 mln domestic tourists since Jan
Aida Balayeva: Spiritual Policy Is the Ultimate Goal of All Reforms Carried Out under the Leadership of the President
Art plays an important role in the formation of spirituality. Our famous writer Mukhtar Auezov said that without fine art there is no meaningful existence. Indeed, art is the basis for the development of a nation, and art personalities play an important role in the development of modern society.
Nevertheless, we must admit: the spiritual mission of creating a highly moral, cultural and educated society, which our President speaks about, is not within everyone’s power. However, everyone who has received this honor is able to serve thousands and millions of uninitiated and light up people’s hearts.
Israel announces evacuation in southern Gaza Strip - UN Office
Regular flight Beijing - Bishkek to be launched on January 24
Astana Opera Soloist Became a Winner of the Big Opera TV Project
Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev is a talented performer with a pure Verdian voice. His full sense of freedom on the project was a revelation for me," Marina Meshcheriakova, a jury member of the Big Opera TV project, world opera star and vocal teacher, shared. "The stage demands a sense of impertinence, in a good way. At first it seemed to me that he was modest, shy, somewhat stiff person, but he completely revealed himself in the Big Opera. In each of his portrayals, into which he transformed onstage, he was free, easy, and very natural. In this, of course, his incredible voice was a great help for him."
Winning the Big Opera project is a major event for me, an important stage in my creative career and a huge challenge. To be honest, it did not come easily to me. Each episode had to be prepared as if it were a separate performance. Immersion in the character and performance had to be at the highest level. I understood that I was performing not only in front of the jury, each of whom I respect and admire immensely, but also in front of a huge television audience. I was also aware that based on my performances the audience would evaluate the level of vocal art in our country," Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev noted.
