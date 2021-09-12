35 ethnic Kazakhs returned to their historical homeland from Afghanistan

Images | KazTAG

35 ethnic Kazakhs have returned from Afghanistan to their historical homeland, said the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

According to the instruction of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, 35 ethnic Kazakhs have returned to their historical homeland from Afghanistan. A special aircraft of the Air Force of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan has arrived from Kabul to the airport of Almaty with 41 passengers, including four citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan, one citizen of Kyrgyzstan and one Afghan permanently residing in Kazakhstan. Arriving passengers will be temporarily isolated for quarantine. The organization of the evacuation flight was carried out in coordination with the Taliban movement," the message says.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.