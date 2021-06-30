474 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

474 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan as of June 28, the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.





According to the ministry, 24,001 patients are staying at hospitals, while 16,694 are receiving outpatient treatment.





474 patients are in critical condition, 98 are in extremely severe condition and 66 are on artificial lung ventilation.





Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,686 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 419,800 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 392,777 people recovered from the novel coronavirus nationwide.





In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 1,686 new cases of the coronavirus infection, coronavirus2020.kz reports.





The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported 507 of 1,686 fresh infections in the past day. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 278 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty city posted the third highest number of coronavirus cases - 215.





103 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Shymkent city, 101 - West Kazakhstan region,73 – in Atyrau region, 70 – in East Kazakhstan region, 43 – in Akmola region, 42 – in Kostanay region, 38 – in Mangistau region, 38 – in Turkestan region, 36 – in Zhambyl region, 35 – in Aktobe region, 33 – in Almaty region, 33 – in Pavlodar region, 28 – in Kyzylorda region, and 13 – in North Kazakhstan region.





In total, 419,800 cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.

















