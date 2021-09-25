7 countries recognize Kazakhstan’s vaccine passport

Images | news.myseldon.com
The fully vaccinated citizens of the said countries are allowed to cross the State borders without any restrictions (PCR test, self-isolation, and so on) on the condition of presenting a COVID-19 vaccine passport.
Countries such as Belarus, Vietnam, Egypt, and Oman in a unilateral way accepted vaccine passports of foreign countries and made a traveler entry easier.
Talks are undergoing on mutual recognition of vaccine passports with Azerbaijan, Argentina, Armenia, Jordan, Indonesia, Morocco, Russia, Uzbekistan, the Philippines, and other states.
