8,000 children to attend parade of orchestras in capital of Kazakhstan

This year the incredibly bright event will bring together above 8,000 students of schools and colleges, music and arts schools, Palace of Schoolchildren, Kazakh National University of Arts, Zhas Ulan Republican School in the capital of Kazakhstan, the official website of Nur-Sultan administration informs.

The vivid marching bands will take part in the parade of children's and youth music orchestras and ensembles, set to kick off on June 1 on the Kazakh Yeli square.

The goal of the parade is to support and promote street festival parades of students as a factor of esthetic and patriotic education under the Mangilik Yel (Eternal Nation) idea.

The III parade will become the brightest music festival. 8,000 children will present a new song about Nur-Sultan.

Children will play various music ranging from pop to classic, from folk to the greatest animated movie and best film soundtracks.

