Agriculture Ministry answered whether prices for bread rise in Kazakhstan

There are two categories of bread. Social bread, the one that is regulated and monitored by the state made from 1st grade flour. The price for it in the regions is stable, it will not change either, there are no prerequisites for this," Azat Sultanov said at a briefing at the CCS.
In the event of a shortage of raw materials in flour mills in certain regions, according to him, or in the event of a sharp increase in grain prices, the Program will be connected to subsidize the cost of grain, which is directed from the resources of the Prodcorporation. But even in this case, the speaker assured, the price will be determined for the regions in such a way that it would allow the production of bread at current prices, and the difference will be subsidized by the state.
There are currently no prerequisites for increasing the cost of social bread. For other bakery products - premium bread, croissant, baguette - the price will vary depending on the cost of raw materials," the speaker concluded.
