21.04.2023, 10:06 1876
Air China resumes flights to Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Air China air carrier will resume direct flights to Kazakhstan since April 21 en route Beijing-Xi'an-Astana three times a week, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee’s press service.
The flights will be operated by Airbus A320.
Air Astana plans to increase flight frequencies en route Almaty-Beijing from six to seven. Almaty-Chengdu flights will be performed twice a week. There will be two flights connecting Astana and Beijing instead of one.
Flights between Kazakhstan and China will grow from 13 to 19 a week. Besides, China Southern Airlines will fly en route Astana-Urumqi twice and Almaty-Urumqi three times a week.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
21.04.2023, 07:16 2011
Kazakhstan celebrates Eid al-Fitr
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Today Kazakhstanis celebrate Eid al-Fitr, also known as Oraza Ait, one of the most important holidays for all Muslims, Kazinform reports.
Eid al-Fitr that marks the end of Ramadan is observed on the first three days of the month of Shawwal. On this very day people say Eid Mubarak congratulating each other which means Blessed Feast.
The festivities start early on this day with prayers. People wear their best clothing. It is a day to exchange gifts and spent time with family.
This year Ramadan started in Kazakhstan on March 23 and ended on April 20. Muslims observed Laylat al-Qadr, one of the holiest nights of the year on the night of April 17th to 18th.
Oraza Ait falls on April 21. In many countries with large Muslim populations, Eid al-Fitr is a national holiday.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.04.2023, 08:39 12841
Kazakh capital to host Eurasian Book Fair-2023
The VI Eurasian Book Fair-2023 will take place on April 19-23 with the support of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry in Astana
Tell a friend
The VI Eurasian Book Fair-2023 will take place on April 19-23 with the support of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry in Astana, Kazinform cites the Ministry’s press service.
The Eurasian Book Fair is the largest cultural events bringing together publishers, bookshops, and printing industry representatives.
The guests will have a chance take part in various master classes and autograph signing sessions.
The Best Book of the Year nominees will be selected at the fair.
The opening ceremony will be staged on April 19 at the EXPO Hall.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.04.2023, 09:47 18361
Kazakh student develops device that not let driver fall asleep at wheels
The device won the first place at the NURIS Hardware Challenge 2.0, the contest of startup projects
Tell a friend
11th grader from Kokshetau city Asylkahn Kali and his team developed a device that will not let a driver fall asleep at the wheels and monitor the driver’s behavior. The device won the first place at the NURIS Hardware Challenge 2.0, the contest of startup projects, Kazinform reports.
Besides, the Kokshetau students won two more awards at the national contest of scientific projects on general educational subjects. Asanali Karim won the first place at the Environmental and Human Health Protection section for his Saq sapar project, while Asylkhan Kali secured the first place for his Aq Zhol project in the Computer Science.
The jury decided to grant them the right to represent Kazakhstan at the Regeneron ISEF-2023, the world's largest pre-college STEM competition to be held in the U.S.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.04.2023, 16:12 18466
Kazakhstan and Singapore debate opening direct flight
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan and Singapore debate opening a direct flight, Kazinform reports.
As part of his trip to Singapore Deputy Prime Minister - Finance Minister of Kazakhstan Yerulan Zhamaubayev met with Changi Airport Group director general Lee Seow Hiang to discuss starting a new route connecting Kazakhstan and Singapore.
The Changi Airport is the main gateway of Singapore. It is the world's sixth and Asia’s second busiest airport.
As stated there, Kazakhstan made a progress in creating a favorable investment climate thanks to the reforms carried out.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.04.2023, 11:36 46876
Kazakhstan to launch flights to over 10 new destinations
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan will launch new flights to Doha, Ankara, Medina, Baku, and Dushanbe and increase flight frequencies to Istanbul, Tbilisi, Phuket, Male, Delhi, London, Iraklion and Podgorica, Kazinform learnt from the Tourism Committee at the Kazakh Culture and Sports.
A number of international air carriers plan to launch new routes to Kazakhstan. For example, Malaysia’s lowcoster Air Asia X announced its plans to operate a Kuala Lumpur-Almaty flight, while Thai Air Asia will fly from Bangkok to Almaty. Iranian Qeshm Air will open Almaty-Tokyo flights. Oman’s SalamAir will unveil a new Masqat-Almaty route on July 1.
Besides, Air Astana is in talks to perform the Almaty-Tel Aviv regular flights twice a week.
Last year Kazakhstan added 10 new routes to 7 countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.04.2023, 10:44 53781
Almaty, Samarkand resume direct flights
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s Almaty and Uzbekistan’s Samarkand cities resume direct flights, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.
This is done as part of expanding flight geography and increasing the number of international flights beginning from March 18.
FlyArystan will operate the flights twice a week on its A-320 planes.
According to the Ministry, the resumption of this international route is called to contribute to the further development of the trade-economic, cultural, and tourist relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.03.2023, 11:10 71111
Kazakhstani librarians to upgrade skills in Türkiye
They will get acquainted with the work of Turkish libraries and share best practices
Tell a friend
The workers of Kazakhstani libraries will improve their skills at the Nation's Library of the Presidency, also referred to as the Presidential Library, in Ankara, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry’s press service.
They will get acquainted with the work of Turkish libraries and share best practices. In particular, they will know more about the work with rare editions, restoration works, informational support of libraries, present-day bibliographic events, etc.
The necessary organizational work is underway.
According to Vice Minister Nurkisa Daueshov, every year the Ministry organizes career enhancement events in CIS and non-CIS countries. Workers of museums, music and drama theatres also improved their qualifications.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.03.2023, 14:46 75961
Nas Daily creates video clip about Almaty, ‘apple capital’ of the world
The team of Nuseir Yassin, an Arab-Israeli vlogger, renowned for creating over 1,000 daily, one-minute-long videos on social media, visited Almaty to make a video about its symbol, an apple
Tell a friend
The team of Nuseir Yassin, an Arab-Israeli vlogger, renowned for creating over 1,000 daily, one-minute-long videos on social media, visited Almaty to make a video about its symbol, an apple, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The video about apples is available on Nas Daily’s YouTube, Instagram and TikTok accounts with the total number of subscribers at over 60 million. The clip has already gained over 1 million views on Instagram.
Did you know that every apple in the world comes from just one country? And you’ll never guess which one because I am in the country of apples. The country that brought you every apple in the world… Welcome to Kazakhstan! It’s a country in central Asia. Everywhere I look I see apples! Apple paintings, apple statues, apple windows. And even a city named after apples. This is Almaty city and Almaty means ‘Father of apples’. Turns out, apples come from Kazakhstan! Yes! Science figured out that every apple in the world can be traced back here. This is where the apple seed evolved and became the modern day apple. So the next time you bite into a juicy, crunchy apple think of Kazakhstan," says one of the members of the Nas Daily team.
The mission of Nas Daily is to show its subscribers and viewers the most incredible people and places on planet Earth.
The Almaty city administration revealed that the video clip about the megapolis was created with the support of the Almaty tourism department and Visit Almaty tourist information center. In total, Nas Daily shot five video clips - four in Almaty and one in Astana - focusing on the culture, history and other aspects of life in Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
18.04.2023, 14:57Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi 19.04.2023, 07:4444906Defence Ministers of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan debate coop issues 19.04.2023, 10:0144621Sitting on Kazakhstan’s socioeconomic development kicks off in Astana 19.04.2023, 12:304447124 international companies relocated to Kazakhstan 19.04.2023, 13:3744366We need real industrialization - President 27.03.2023, 10:4677441Shymbulak sets Guinness record as world’s highest slope for night skiing 28.03.2023, 14:4675926Nas Daily creates video clip about Almaty, ‘apple capital’ of the world 30.03.2023, 11:1071106Kazakhstani librarians to upgrade skills in Türkiye 30.03.2023, 10:4369701Head of State receives Majilis Speaker Koshanov 30.03.2023, 19:0966111Turkish President Erdoğan thanks Tokayev for providing aid to quake-hit Türkiye