Alikhan Smailov demands to increase control over children safety in boarding and medical-social institutions
The situation with mass poisoning of children in Karaganda region was discussed off the agenda at the Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat reported that out of 14 children who came from the Center for Special Social Services of Karaganda region, 6 children remain in the hospital today. All of them are in intensive care units. The condition of 4 of them is severe with some positive dynamics. The condition of 2 more children is extremely serious due to neurological deficit, intoxication syndrome and respiratory failure. Earlier 7 children were discharged in a satisfactory condition, now they are under the supervision of doctors.
Since the moment information about this incident was received, the Ministry of Healthcare has organized an emergency visit of leading national children's specialists (resuscitator, infectious disease specialist, pulmonologist, toxicologist). Intensive care was provided, and extended consultations of specialized specialists at the national and provincial levels were organized.
The Sanitary and Epidemiologic Control Committee continues anti-epidemic measures and investigation. Based on the results of preliminary epidemiologic investigation, data of laboratory and instrumental methods of research, the nature of the disease development - food group poisoning and infectious diseases are excluded. The more probable cause is acute poisoning with toxic substance of unclear genesis. Currently, a forensic medical examination is being conducted.
Prime Minister instructed to continue to provide the children with all necessary medical care, as well as to keep their condition under control even after discharge.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs should thoroughly conduct investigative measures to identify the exact causes of the incident and the perpetrators," Alikhan Smailov said.
Head of the Government also appealed to regional akimats with a demand to strengthen control over the safety of children in residential and medical-social institutions.
11.08.2023, 10:22 456
Senator Sagyndyk Lukpanov visited Atyrau region
Deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sagyndyk Lukpanov visited the Atyrau region, where he met with the local population, representatives of the regional and city maslikhats, territorial police departments, the Border Service of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan and members of the regional public council, press service of the Senate reports.
The participants of the meeting discussed issues of the healthcare system, roads, ecology, provision of drinking water in the region and legalization of cars with foreign numbers purchased from the EAEU countries.
The senator noted that earlier the Head of State in the framework of the Address to the people of Kazakhstan "A Just State. United nation. Prosperous Society" was instructed to carry out a one-time legalization of foreign cars imported into the Republic of Kazakhstan before September 1, 2022 and which have not passed state registration in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
At the same time, the parliamentarian told the participants of the meeting about the results of the activities of the Chamber, explaining in detail the key innovations of the laws adopted during the last session.
Summer's Musical Gifts
Summer’s Musical Gifts
The summer holidays in the capital are not complete without the traditional concerts of the young Kazakhs studying in leading national and foreign art universities, but who have already become sought after classical performers. Exciting concerts Musical Holidays at the Astana Opera, which were held with great success on July 21, 28 and August 9 at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall, became one of the most remarkable cultural events of the city, Astana Opera press office reports.
On July 21, talented musicians, violinist Adelina Mukhamediyarova, cellist Seit Zhanibekov, flutists Zhannet Tuyakova and Kamilya Ismagulova, pianists Bekzat Rakymov and Kamila Kakhirmanova, brilliantly presented to the listeners works by famous composers such as: Chopin, Iber, Popper, Zgraja, Gaubert, Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff, Frolov and others.
Cellist Seit Zhanibekov noted that the concert at the Astana Opera is of great importance to him. Despite the excitement, the artist was determined to show a high level and expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to perform at such a famous venue.
Taking the Kazakh stage, where some of the world’s best musicians perform, I feel a mixture of emotions. On the one hand, it is exciting because you want to live up to the high standards set by previous artists. On the other hand, I feel a deep joy and honor to be part of such a prestigious musical legacy. In my performance, I presented several works that are my favorite and have a special meaning for me. These compositions are filled with a special power and depth that I wanted to share with the audience. The support of such a large opera house as the Astana Opera is of great importance to me as a young musician. It gives me the opportunity to show my talent and express myself in the world of music, including collaboration with other talented artists and promoting my career on the world stage," Seit Zhanibekov said.
On the second evening, July 28, an equally interesting program delighted residents and guests of the capital. This time, along with instrumentalists - oboist Madina Mussabekova, pianist Maria Shavtelskaya, clarinetists Dias Muratov and Ernar Salimbayev, vocalists: soprano Marta Nabatova and tenor Almaz Raissov, also took part. Beloved Kazakh folk song "Ahau, Kerim", Cleopatra’s aria "V’Adoro, Pupille" from Handel’s Giulio Cesare in Egitto, Susanna’s aria "Venite, Inginocchiatevi" from Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro, Rossini’s "La Chanson du Bébé", Cyril Scott’s "Don’t Come in Sir, Please!", Tchikovsky’s "The Nightingale", chamber-instrumental works by Mozart, Chopin, Rachmaninoff, Poulenc, Brahms and Bennett were greeted with thunderous applause from the audience.
As a solo performer, conductor and vocalist Almaz Raissov took the stage of the capital’s opera house for the first time, although the artist had already performed here as part of groups.
For several years in a row I watched my friends and colleagues present their art at the Musical Holidays project. Seeing them every year, I also wanted to perform myself, showcase my skills. Initially, I wanted to put together a small choir and prepare a concert program with the team, but putting together a team is not an easy task, especially in the summer, when everyone goes on vacation during the holidays. And, postponing this idea, I decided to perform solo. Going onstage at home is very exciting, immensely joyful and at the same time responsible. From the very beginning, the idea of performing at the Astana Opera inspired me and pushed me to even more work and perseverance. I selected the program according to the principle of contrast - in terms of character, style and mood. This is a Kazakh folk song, as well as a Western European composition and an art song - works by some of my favorite composers: Rossini and Tchaikovsky, whose names are known to everyone who is somehow connected with music and art," Almaz Raissov noted.
It is gratifying that we have such an amazing theatrical venue as the Astana Opera in Kazakhstan, with its team that cares about young aspiring musicians. Indeed, without such support, it is not easy for any artist to develop, to find their place in art. Therefore I am very glad that in our opera house there are such projects as Musical Holidays, thanks to which, returning home, you can feel necessary to your native land and national art," the musician concluded.
On the final evening of the concert series, August 9, mezzo-soprano Indira Mussatayeva, baritone Kemel Galymzhan, pianists Aliya Assanova and Ilyas Uzbekov, oboist Zhanel Nurbekova, flutist Sara Baltabayeva and Yerkebulan Bagdat took the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall stage. Dido’s aria "When l Am Laid in Earth…" from Purcell’s opera Dido and Aeneas, Tchaikovsky’s popular art songs "None, but the Lonely Heart", "I Bless You, Forests", "Night", as well as instrumental masterpieces by Vivaldi, Reinecke, Weber, Scriabin and others were presented on this day.
Pianist Aliya Assanova takes the stage of her native city with particular reverence.
I have been performing at the Astana Opera for a very long time and the most important, brightest memories in my life are connected with the capital’s opera house. Not only because this is the main stage venue of my homeland, but also because it was here that my first major competition was held, becoming the laureate of which gave me a big boost - the Astana Piano Passion. Here, at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall, I organized and held my first festival Musical Meetings in the Capital, and therefore I always perform here for my native audience with joy and excitement. In the concert on August 9, I performed two works by Alexander Scriabin - Valse for Piano in A flat major, op.38, and Piano Sonata No. 4, representing two different periods of the composer’s work. Valse op. 38 was written in the early period, where the influence of Chopin’s music is clearly felt, while the Piano Sonata No. 4 was created in a later period. On the example of these two compositions, we can see how much Scriabin’s musical language changes through even brighter harmonies, new forms, as well as unique concepts," Aliya Assanova shared.
Zhanyl Rakhimbekova, Zaru Zhazykbayeva, Gulzhanat Zhanatayeva, Madina Takeyeva performed the piano part on these days.
It is important to note that supporting the young generation of Kazakh classical performers is one of the important components of the opera house’s work. With such initiatives, the Astana Opera brings to the front promising musicians, helping them take their first steps in their profession and opening the way for the up-and-coming talents to the big stage.
10.08.2023, 19:25 346
Senator Alibek Nautiev met with the population of Kyzylkoga district
Deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Nautiev visited the settlement of Sagiz, Kyzylkoga district, Atyrau region, where he got acquainted with the activities of social facilities and met with the public, press service of the Senate reports.
The participants of the meeting discussed the issues of drinking water supply, construction of a polyclinic, railway crossing, bridges to the ring road and provision of electricity.
Furthermore, during his visit to the village of Miyaly, the senator met with the akim of the district, deputies of the district maslikhat, members of the public council and activists.
During the meeting, the issues of reimbursement of travel expenses of the regional military commissariat, transport support, restoration of the road and gas pipeline affected during the spring flood, as well as the construction of a road in the Taisoigan settlement were raised.
10.08.2023, 18:14 681
Changes have been made to the holding of the competition for the "Алтын сапа" award
The Ministry of Trade has revised the approaches and criteria for evaluating the participants of the competition in the field of quality of the "Altyn Sapa" Prize of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The adopted changes are aimed at switching the competition to the European Model of the Quality Management Fund (EFQM) version 2020.
The EFQM model is a globally recognized structure and its main task is to assist organizations in managing changes and improving the efficiency of their activities. It not only remains relevant, but also continues to serve as the basis for the management of any organization that wants to secure a long-term and sustainable future.
In particular, the changes affected the expansion of the criteria assessment area, the ability of company managers to manage and respond promptly to any changes in business is assessed, the degree of achievement of short-term and strategic results of the company's work is assessed, special attention is paid to the perception, the level of satisfaction of all stakeholders.
The model allows companies to improve themselves, increases their stability in the market, as it is easier for them to survive stressful situations", - Saltanat Abdikarimova, Managing Director for organizing republican contests of NCE RK "Atameken", commented on the innovations introduced.
Recall that the organizer of the annual competition is the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" and the winners of the competition are domestic enterprises that successfully work according to the quality management system and focus on product quality.
The changes introduced will take effect from January 1, 2024.
10.08.2023, 15:00 936
Alikhan Smailov orders to accelerate project preparation for reconstruction of Aktobe-Karabutak-Ulgaisyn highway
As part of a working trip to Aktobe region, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov got acquainted with the progress of construction of a new line of the main gas pipeline "Bukhara-Ural" and the state of the Aktobe-Karabutak-Ulgaisyn highway, primeminister.kz reports.
Currently, the city of Aktobe and its adjacent territories are supplied with gas through three strings of the Bukhara-Ural and Zhanazhol-Aktobe trunk pipelines. However, due to annual population growth, implementation of new investment projects, construction of housing and industrial enterprises, the volume of gas consumption and the load on the existing infrastructure is growing.
Prime Minister emphasized that in order to address this issue, construction of a new string of gas pipeline branch to the city of Aktobe from the Bukhara-Ural main gas pipeline has begun. The total cost of the large-scale project is 43.4 billion tenge. A total of 165 km of the main gas pipeline with a capacity of 526 thousand cubic meters per hour will be built. Commissioning of the facility is scheduled for 2024.
The new gas pipeline will allow to meet the growing needs of the city of Aktobe and will make it possible to implement 17 major investment projects worth over 3 trillion tenge. I would also like to note that the use of domestic components and materials should be increased in the construction of such large projects," Alikhan Smailov said.
Then the Head of Government inspected a section of the Aktobe-Karabutak-Ulgaisyn highway, which is part of the transit corridor from the south of Kazakhstan to Russia. The intensity of traffic on this section is very high - about 16 thousand vehicles per day, including 4 thousand trucks. However, its condition today causes a lot of complaints. To correct the situation, patching and leveling works are carried out on the highway this year.
At the same time, on the instructions of the Head of State, design and estimate documentation is being developed for the comprehensive reconstruction of the Aktobe-Karabutak-Ulgaisyn highway with transfer to the I technical category, which will dramatically improve the quality of the roadway and increase the capacity. During the reconstruction of the highway 262 km will be widened from the current two to four lanes. It is also planned to build and reconstruct 202 culverts, 23 cattle drives, 18 bridges and 12 traffic interchanges within the project.
The Aktobe-Karabutak-Ulgaysyn highway and the road to Kyzylorda are part of the international transportation corridor Western Europe - Western China. We see that there are a lot of cars, so we need to expand them and improve the quality of the roadway. The relevant instruction was given to the Ministry of Industry, now we have to start the reconstruction of these roads. In the following years we will need to maintain their quality at the appropriate level," Alikhan Smailov noted, noting the need to pay attention to local roads as well.
10.08.2023, 11:20 566
Senator Sultanbek Makezhanov discussed issues of the healthcare system
Deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sultanbek Makezhanov visited the Almaty "City Clinical Hospital No. 5", where he met with the medical staff of the hospital, press service of the Senate reports.
During the visit, the senator was told about the current state and effectiveness of the medical services provided the creation of appropriate conditions for medical workers, and the provision of public health services.
Creating appropriate conditions and increasing the wages of medical workers are among the main directions for improving the medical services provided. This issue is always under close attention of the deputies of our country," Sultanbek Makezhanov said.
In addition, the parliamentarian told the meeting participants about the forthcoming legislative work of the Senate of the Parliament, aimed at further socio-economic development of the country and increasing the income of the population.
09.08.2023, 15:59 16711
Over 1,000 measles cases reported in Almaty
The number of fresh measles cases is on the rise in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Head of the city sanitary and epidemiological department Kassymkhan Alpysbaiuly revealed 1,097 measles cases had been registered citywide since March 2023.
Of those, 966 measles cases were reported among children under 14 (88,05%)," said Alpysbaiuly, adding that most cases are recorded among non-vaccinated children.
He stressed that no measles and rubella cases were reported in Almaty city in 2022.
09.08.2023, 10:36 17126
Senator Baurzhan Kaniev visited Aktobe region
Member of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bauyrzhan Kaniev visited the Irgiz district of the Aktobe region, where he met with deputies of the district maslikhat, akims of rural districts, heads of schools and kindergartens, press service of the Senate reports.
The senator told the participants of the meeting about the work carried out by the Senate to implement the main directions of the country's development, voiced by the Head of State in the Address to the people of Kazakhstan.
Contributing to the sustainable development of society by supporting economic policy and strategic investments in the future of the country, in terms of improving the well-being of the population in a qualitative and inclusive way, is the main task. In particular, the issue of regional development is now of particular importance. Since 40 percent of the country's inhabitants live in rural areas, the issue of agricultural development is on a special agenda," Bauyrzhan Kaniyev said.
Furthermore, the parliamentarian got acquainted with the construction of a greenhouse in the village of Irgiz, within the framework of the "Auyl amanats" project. Bauyrzhan Kaniyev noted that an increase in the number of examples that testify to the effectiveness of the Auyl Amanats project will help improve the well-being of the residents of the district.
