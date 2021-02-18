Almaty city boasts economic growth despite the pandemic

Speaking at the reporting meeting with the population, Almaty city mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev stated that the growth of the city’s economic indicators was ensured in the previous year.

The sanitary epidemiological situation’s stabilization led to the growth in the city’s base economic sectors. Last year, Almaty saw a 4.6% rise in industrial production, a 10.6% rise in construction works, a 14.2% increase in housing commissioning, and an 8.2% rise in services.

According to the Almaty mayor, the deceases in trade, transport, and warehousing were offset by the increases in other sectors of economy. Moreover, the development of new perspective sectors such as digitalization and smart industry, creative economy and tourism was triggered.

Last year, Almaty city commissioned over 2.4 million sq.km. of housing. The amount of investments in fixed capital stood at KZT971.2bn, rising by 17.2% in physical terms. 76.3 thousand jobs, including 46.3 thousand through the state programs, were created, with around 50 thousand jobs planned to be created this year.

Special attention is to be paid to social support, with around 28 thousand people with disabilities to be provided with rehab and social services.

Mr Sagintayev also noted, that the city has allocated KZT108.4bn form the budget to fight the COVID-19 virus.

The city built two modular clinics, an infectious hospital on PB-80, and a post-mortem office in a short time. Strengthening of the clinics’ infrastructures cost the city KZT41.8bn.

KZT10bn was used to set up the Stabilization Fund to prevent shortages of medical equipment and pharmaceuticals in pharmacies and hospitals and clinics.

He added that 135 ambulances outfitted with modern equipment had been onbtained. The health workers’ salaries rose by 30%. Over 50 thousand health workers received compensations worth KZT16.7bn. The Telemedicine Center was established to offer remote advisory assistance to the citizens.

