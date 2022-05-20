Almaty inaugurates Media and Film School

Storm alert was issued for 12 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorms are to batter the west and north of Akmola region. Dust tides are in store for the region's southeast at daytime. Southwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the greater part of the region, reaching 23mps at times. The city of Kokshetau is to brace for thunderstorms at times. Southwesterly wind is to gust up to 15mps in the morning and afternoon.

Aktobe region is to expect heavy rain in the north at daytime. The region's west, south, and north are to see thunderstorms, and the north is to brace for hail. Fog is to coat the region's west at night. Westerly, southwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the south, west at night as well as west, south, and center at daytime. The city of Aktobe is to expect thunderstorms.

Atyrau region is to brace for thunderstorms in the north, west, and center at night as well as most parts at daytime. Westerly, northwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the greater part of the region. The city of Atyrau is to see thunderstorms at times. Westerly, northwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps at daytime.

Hih fire hazard is to persist in Zharminsk district of East Kazakhstan region.

Heavy rains are to hit the west and south of West Kazakhstan region. The region's west and north are to expect thunderstorms. Northwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the west and east during the day. The city of Uralsk is to brace for thunderstorms.

The center and east of Kostanay region are to expect thunderstorms, hail, and squalls. Southwesterly wind is precited to blow 15-20mps in the east at night, 15-20mps in the greater part reaching 23-28mps in the east during the day. Kostanay city is to brace for southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps during the day.

The north of Kyzylorda region is to brace for dust tides during the day. Eastlery, southeasterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the north at daytime. High fire hazard will be in palce in the region's center as well as the city of Kyzylorda.

Mangistau region is to brace for thunderstorms, hail, squalls, and dust tides in the north, west, and east at daytime. Southeasterly wind turning northwestward is predicted to blow 15-20mps in the north at night, 15-20mps in most parts, gusting up to 23mps, at daytime. The city of Aktau is to brace for thunderstorms and dust tides, Southeasterly wind turning northwestward is to gust 15-20mps at daytime.

The city of Nur-Sultan is to expect dust tides at daytime. Southwesterlyy wind is to gust 15-20mps in the morning and afternoon.

Pavlodar region is to see westerly wind reaching 15-20mps in the west, north, and center at daytime. The city of Pavlodar is to brace for westerly wind with gusts of up to 18mps during the day.

The greater part of North Kazakhstan region is to expect rain at daytime. The north, west, and east of the region are to brace for thunderstorms, squalls, and hail. Southwesterly, westerly wind at 15-20mps is to reach up to 23-28mps at daytime. The city of Petropavlovsk is to see thunderstorms and squalls. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to blow 15-20mps gusting up to 23-28mps at daytime.

The mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to brace for thunderstorms and squalls. Easterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps during thunderstorms.