Almost 1 thousand people want to become citizens of Kazakhstan

picture: 24.kz

About 1 thousand people want to become Kazakhstanis, more than 80 are going to withdraw from the citizenship of Kazakhstan, Akorda reports.

A proposal will be submitted to the head of state for the admission to the citizenship of our country of 955 representatives of various nationalities who arrived from the countries of near and far foreign states. The commission will also recommend satisfying the applications of 81 people to withdraw from the citizenship of Kazakhstan," the statement says.









