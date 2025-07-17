This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Astana school student wins two medals at 2025 International Scientific Physics Olympiad
Kazakhstan launches space telescope in Chile’s Atacama Desert
Kazakhstan’s First National Urban Forum Launches a New Urban Agenda
Improving the urban environment and enhancing our citizens’ quality of life is our shared goal. I am confident this Forum will serve as an effective platform for exchanging international experience and will be an important step toward advancing sustainable urbanization not only in Kazakhstan, but throughout Central Asia," the Kazakh diplomat emphasized.
Drawing wisdom, strength from great victory in WWⅡ
Kazakh actor named best at SCO Film Festival in China
Dimash Qudaibergen to perform on stage with Plácido Domingo in Hanoi
New direct air route links China's Xi'an with Kazakhstan's Shymkent
AI chatbots mimic empathy - emotional AI needs boundaries
Drone-based Sergek system introduced in Astana
Drones are becoming an essential part of our country’s digital infrastructure. They play a vital role in ensuring the safety of citizens and society as a whole. Currently, drones are used to monitor natural events and maintain public order. Kazakhtelecom is actively working on projects to integrate drones into urban video surveillance and forest monitoring systems, allowing for early fire detection through digital technology. The potential applications for drones across different sectors will continue to expand," said Kazakhtelecom Chairman Bagdat Mussin.
