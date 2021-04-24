Birtanov’s house arrest extended until mid-May

House arrest was extended to ex-Minister of Health of Kazakhstan Yelzhan Birtanov and he was allowed to leave the house. This was announced by his lawyer Dmitry Kuryachenko.





According to the lawyer, the decision to extend the house arrest until May 14 was made by the Nur-Sultan Investigative Court.





The court mitigated the house arrest, allowed him to leave the house from 08:00 to 19:00. However, the defense naturally disagrees with the remaining restrictions and believes that he should be completely released from house arrest," Kuryachenko said.





Yelzhan Birtanov was detained on suspicion of misappropriation or embezzlement of entrusted property.





He was the Minister of Health from January 2017 to June 2020. In the summer of 2020 he had coronavirus, and then left the post for health reasons.













