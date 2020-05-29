"Bolashak" dubbed the twentieth foreign movie into the Kazakh language

Almaty. June 15. Kazakhstan Today - Today in Almaty the preview of the animated cartoon "Kolikter-3" ("Cars 3") dubbed in Kazakh language was held, which has become the twentieth movie for the last 6 years translated by fellowship's fund of presidential programme "Bolashak".



As the press office of Almaty Mayor stated, Kazakh language has become 7th language of Sony Pictures, 39th language of Walt Disney and has come into seven of the main languages of Hollywood movies available on DVD, Blu-Ray worldwide.



In his welcoming speech, the chairman of the Board of Guardians of the Fund "Bolashak", Almaty Mayor Baibek noted that the main factor of the modernization of society, the head of state in his article called not only the preservation of the national code and its culture, but also the ability to effectively adopt best practices. Therefore, for "Bolashak" foundation, the development of the Kazakh language, culture and traditions is the priority, and, due to high-quality dubbing, a foreign cinema fund is formed in the Kazakh language, and children can watch the best world films in their native language.



"Kolikter-3" is the twentieth foreign movie dubbed in Kazakh language. Exactly from the previous part of the cartoon "Kolikter-2" that in 2011 the project on dubbing Hollywood films into the Kazakh language started. Today two domestic companies have received a license to dub the movies of Walt Disney, and 150 creative and technical specialists have been trained to dub movies according to the standards of the studio Disney, noted in the akimat.



"In general, the work on the movie "Cars-3" was much easier than on the movie "Cars-2". That time, in 2011, it was the first project to dub the Hollywood movie, both for me and for the actors. For 6 years we gained experience, learned the nuances of dubbing. The recording of the actors at the studio has taken for two weeks. My first task as a stage director is to fix the text. It is important to work out the stylistics of each character - one expressive and speaks quickly, another melancholic - speaks more slowly, all the characters are different. And all these details must be adapted in the Kazakh language,"- shared the impressions of the work of the director of Kazakh dubbing and text handler Aizhan Zhamshitova.



According to the press service, more than 30 actors took part in the dubbing. Nyshanbek Zhubanayev (Lightning McQueen), Azamat Kanapiya (Mater), Saya Tokmangaliyeva (Cruz Ramirez), Syrym Kashkabayev (Jackson Storm), Nartay Saudanbekuly (Sterling), Bolat Uzakov (Smokey Mo) and others gave their voices to the main characters. Translator of texts - Nurdaulet Zatilla.



It should be noted that the project in 2011 was highly appreciated by President Nursultan Nazarbayev, and received award of the Union of Cinematographers of Kazakhstan "For Contribution to the Cinematography of Kazakhstan". Films dubbed by "Bolashak" into the Kazakh language became a national product of Kazakhstan and recommended as an educational resource of the library of Autonomous Educational Organization "Nazarbayev Intellectual School of the Republic of Kazakhstan". The products become an excellent assistant in the study of the native language for Kazakh children.



Recall that in order to popularize the state language and to assist in the implementation of the objectives of the State Program for the Functioning and Development of Languages for 2011-2020, the "Bolashak" corporate foundation, together with the "Meloman" company, is implementing a project to dub Hollywood films into Kazakh language. The film-dubbing project is social and does not pursue commercial goals. For the time of the implementation of the film project dubbing it was dubbed already 20 Hollywood films. For the first time the stars of world cinema began to speak in Kazakh language: Will Smith, Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, and others.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.