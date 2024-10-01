By Government decision, Khoja Ahmed Yassawi's mausoleum been placed under state protection

Images | primeminister.kz

Museum-reserve "Aziret Sultan" from now on will be under state protection. The corresponding decree was signed by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.





The famous historical monument mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassaui is the first Kazakhstani site included in the UNESCO World Heritage List and belongs to the unique monuments of medieval architecture.





Taking into account its significance and historical and cultural value, as well as in order to ensure its safety, the Government adopted a resolution to include the museum-reserve ‘Әziret Sultan’ in the list of objects subject to state protection.





According to the document, the security of the object will be ensured by the relevant departments of the internal affairs bodies.





As is known, the mausoleum was erected on the burial place of the Turkic poet and founder of the Sufi order of Yassawiya Khodja Ahmed Yassawi in the city of Turkestan.





The mausoleum consists of eight rooms, which are arranged around the central, largest in the complex hall Kazandyk.





In the period from 1385 to 1405, a complex of structures was built around the mausoleum and now the museum-reserve includes a mosque, palace halls big and small aksarai, a library (kitabkhana) and an economic complex, which includes a well house (kudukkhana), kitchen (askhana), living quarters (hujra) and others.