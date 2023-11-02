30.10.2023, 17:30 19031
Cable damage causes Astana blackout
Tell a friend
Hundreds of homes, businesses and hospitals in Astana were left without electricity for several hours after a cable was damaged on Sunday night, Kazinform News Agency reports.
This was confirmed by deputy akim (mayor) of the Kazakh capital Nurlan Nurkenov.
The blackout occurred at about 21:57 p.m. affecting 10 electric power substations. Power was fully restored at around 2 a.m. Astana time.
According to Nurkenov, TPP-2 continues to function in routine mode.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
02.11.2023, 09:34 731
All those responsible for Kostenko coalmine accident to be punished - Prime Minister Smailov
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Commenting on the tragic accident at the Kostenko coalmine, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said that all those responsible will be punished. He also said that the government is aware of its responsibility and apologizes to the families of the deceased and injured miners, Kazinform News Agency reports.
An appropriate investigation is being carried out. All those responsible will be brought to justice. You remember the tragedy which occurred last November, when four miners died. The investigation of that incident has already been completed. The case materials are being reviewed by the defendants and will soon be submitted to the court. Another tragedy killed five miners in August. The investigation is currently underway. The last accident will also be thoroughly investigated, and all those responsible will be brought to justice, Alikhan Smailov said to mass media after the Majilis' plenary session on Wednesday.
We, as the government, are aware of our responsibility in these tragedies. Taking this opportunity, I would like to express my condolences to the bereaved families and families of injured miners and apologize. We all bear responsibility [in these incidents] in a way. Our task is to ensure timely transfer of this company back into Kazakhstan's hands, ensure its stable operation, preserve wages and jobs and fulfill all social commitments, he noted.
As reported, 46 miners died as a result of the blast, which occurred in ArcelorMittal Temirtau's Kostenko coal mine in Karaganda region on October 28. 252 people were in the mine at the moment of the blast, of whom 205 were evacuated and taken to safety.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.11.2023, 18:37 581
Measles situation in Kyrgyzstan becomes more complicated
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The epidemiological situation regarding measles has become more complicated; children in organized groups are getting sick, the Ministry of Health reported, Kabar reports.
According to data of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis, since the beginning of the year, 3 thousand 289 people have fallen ill with measles, most of them are children under 4 years of age.
The most cases are in the city of Bishkek - 989 people, in the city of Osh - 321 people, in the Osh region - 683 people, Chui region - 515 people, Jalal-Abad region - 501 people, Issyk-Kul region - 68, Batken region - 94, Talas region - 92 and in Naryn - 26.
In general, the measles situation remains tense. With the beginning of the school year, illnesses have become more frequent among students in secondary schools and preschool institutions, and among children who have not been vaccinated.
To localize a measles outbreak, quarantine is carried out in organized groups, where educational institutions are temporarily transferred to distance learning until the end of the incubation period.
A campaign for additional immunization against measles and rubella among children aged 9 months to 7 years inclusive is also ongoing, this is in the regions where the virus is most actively circulating - in the cities of Bishkek, Osh, Osh and Chui regions, also due to the increase in the disease measles in the Jalal-Abad region, additional immunization has begun in response to an outbreak of measles among children in organized groups with rubella-measles vaccine. In addition, contact persons of all ages are urgently vaccinated within 72 hours.
Vaccination coverage must reach more than 95% to interrupt transmission. As part of the supplementary immunization campaign against measles and rubella, more than 450 thousand children have received vaccinations to date, which is 76%.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.11.2023, 17:40 331
Kazakhstan’s population to cross 20-million mark this November
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s population stood at 19,967,964 as of October 1, 2023, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Statistics Bureau of Kazakhstan.
The country’s population has increased by 1.02% or 201.1 thousand people since the beginning of the year.
The urban population accounted for 12,387,957 and rural population - 7,580,007.
Given the current growth rate, the country is to see its population cross the 20-million mark in November this year.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
31.10.2023, 20:04 10001
Kazakhstan to launch nationwide vaccination of children U5 against measles
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
In connection with the outbreak of measles throughout Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Healthcare has announced additional vaccination against measles in infants at 6 to 11 months and children aged 2 to 5 years, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As Vice Minister of Healthcare Aizhan Yesmagambetova said at a briefing in the central communications office, the vaccination of children under 1 year will begin next week, and vaccination of children under 5 will begin in December.
According to her, more than 11 thousand measles cases have been registered across the country since early 2023. Most of them are unvaccinated children: 60% are children whose parents refused vaccination, 20% are children with medical exemptions and 20% are children who have not reached the age of vaccination.
The highest incidence is recorded in Shymkent, Almaty cities, as well as in Zhambyl, Almaty and Atyrau regions, said the minister.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.10.2023, 16:25 19196
Kazakh Opera House to Take Part in the International Festival "Seeing Music"
Tell a friend
The Astana Opera is going on another tour. The artists will present Gioachino Rossini’s operatic farsa comica La Scala di Seta on November 8 at the Galina Vishnevskaya Opera Centre as part of the 8th Musical Theatre Festival "Seeing Music". The Kazakh company’s performance promises to become one of the main events of the Moscow festival, Astana Opera press office reports.
This enthralling opera production will be performed under the baton of the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin. The audience will see Aizada Kaponova as Giulia and Alikhan Zeinolla as Dorvil. Azamat Zheltyrguzov will portray the enterprising Germano and Yevgeniy Chainikov will take the stage as Blansac. Tatyana Vitsiskaya will present Lucilla, Ramzat Balakishiyev - Dormont.
The opera will transport listeners back to the 18th century. Guilia will secretly marry her beloved Dorvil, who will get to his wife via a silken ladder that she throws down from her window. Giulia’s guardian, old Dormont, not knowing about the marriage, will try to marry her off to Blansac, Dorvil’s friend, who is very popular with the ladies.
The magic of the soloists’ artistry and the interesting solutions of the stage director Ala Simonishvili will convey an inimitable atmosphere of incongruity and theatrical panache onstage. The magnificent sets and costumes created by the Italian designer Manana Gulia in the Commedia dell’Arte style will make it possible to recognize the famous Italian characters in the guise of the opera’s heroes: Harlequin, il Capitano, il Dottore, and others.
Daily rehearsals, creative discussions and pleasant efforts regarding touring remain hidden from the public eye backstage of this unique musical event.
The company is preparing for an important performance. Despite the fact that the production is quite well-known for us, since we presented it in Saint Petersburg, in Minsk, and in many cities of Kazakhstan, there is still excitement. It is known that about forty different musical collectives perform at this festival, including teams from Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. Certainly, we want to demonstrate our professionalism and worthily present the art of our country. It is no coincidence that we chose this particular production to perform, because it is cheerful, easy to comprehend and captivates with Rossini’s brilliant music. This is one of his early operas, which became a springboard for the fame of the outstanding Italian composer," Azamat Zheltyrguzov, the Astana Opera’s opera company director, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, said.
The tour will be possible thanks to the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which emphasizes the importance of cultural cooperation between countries. The audience can be certain that the riddles will certainly be solved, the secrets revealed, and good impressions of the Astana Opera’s tour performance will remain in memory for a long time.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.10.2023, 14:46 18886
Karaganda region to pay last respects to miners killed in Kostenko mine explosion
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Miners killed in the Kostenko mine explosion and fire will be laid to rest in three upcoming days in Karaganda region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Families and loved ones will pay last respects to the deceased miners on October 30, 31 and November 1 in Karaganda region.
Akimat of Karaganda region and JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau are lending their helping hand in the organization of the funerals.
Recall that an explosion rocked the Kostenko mine owned by JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau on October 28. 252 miners were at the scene at the moment of the explosion.
A criminal investigation into the incident has been launched.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Karaganda region the same day to extend his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. He vowed the families will get all necessary assistance from the state. The Head of State also ordered to halt investment cooperation with JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau.
Activities at all 8 mines owned by JSC ArcelorMittal Temirtau have been suspended.
To date, death toll in the Kostenko mine accident has reached 45.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.10.2023, 20:59 40131
Over 100 buffaloes drown in Namibian river following stampede
Tell a friend
Over 100 buffaloes have died in a mass drowning following a stampede into the Chobe River, the Namibian Ministry of Environment and Tourism said on Friday, Xinhua reports.
Ministerial spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said the buffaloes drowned in the early hours of Friday following a chase by lions.
Information we are receiving is that over 100 buffaloes drowned unfortunately in the stampede. We will confirm the exact numbers and other relevant details as the investigation progresses," Muyunda said.
He added that this was not an unusual occurrence, with mass drownings reported before in the Chobe River.
The Chobe River flows along the northeastern border of Chobe National Park, which is known for the large breeding herds of elephants, giraffes, sable, and the African buffalo, making it a major tourist destination in southern Africa.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.10.2023, 18:53 46741
New Voices of the Kazakh Music Art
Images | astanaopera.kz
Tell a friend
The heroes of Donizetti’s effervescent comic opera Don Pasquale will come to life at the Astana Opera’s Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall on November 12 and 15, portrayed by the opera house’s brilliant soloists, many of whom will perform in the production for the first time, Astana Opera press office reports.
“The production of Don Pasquale is running at the Astana Opera as part of the popular project the Piccolo Theatre, which has been successfully operating in our opera house for five years. This initiative aims to help develop and support young talents. The project picked up momentum and is bearing fruit: a number of opera premieres has taken place under its framework and the productions gained popularity in the republic and abroad. The opera house’s soloists, known to all Kazakhstanis, as well as newcomer vocalists have an opportunity for self-realization and professional growth. It is very important for us to give artists room for creativity, so that they reveal new facets of their skills and try themselves in diverse role specializations. This time as well we await significant debuts of several promising vocalists who will appear before the audience in a different light. For our goal is also for our dear viewers, in turn, to discover fresh voices and see already familiar performers from an unexpected side,” Azamat Zheltyrguzov, the Astana Opera’s opera company director and celebrated baritone, noted.
These days, the opera house’s soloists will take the stage as the heroes of the opera for the first time: Yerzhan Saipov is preparing the title role of Don Pasquale, Guldana Aldadossova will appear as Norina, Altynbek Abilda and Azat Malik will perform Dr Malatesta, and Talgat Allabirinov will present Carlino.
In addition, the audience will be able to enjoy the interpretations of the colorful characters in the production of the outstanding composer Gaetano Donizetti’s masterpiece by the famous Kazakh opera singer Saltanat Akhmetova (Norina), Shyngys Rassylkhan (Don Pasquale), Arthur Gabdiyev and Alikhan Zeinolla (Ernesto), Yerulan Kamel (Carlino). The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra will perform under the baton of conductor Ruslan Baimurzin.
In addition to the opera Don Pasquale, the varied repertoire of the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall in November will delight residents and guests of the capital with unforgettable concert programs performed by the opera house’s brilliant soloists and other Kazakh and foreign musicians and collectives. Thus, on November 4, soloists of the Shymkent City Opera and Ballet Theatre Robert Zhetkerbayev and Margarita Kin, as well as pianist Zamzagul Bekbaulova, will take the capital’s stage. As part of the Music of Love concert, the artists will present Robert Schumann’s song cycle Dichterliebe, songs and art songs by Schumann, Schubert, and Strauss.
Gaziza Zhubanova State String Quartet under the leadership of Yernar Myntayev on November 7 will perform works by Beethoven, Schubert, Debussy, Kuat Shildebayev and Arman Zhaiym at a concert A Journey through the Ages.
The concert David Oistrakh: the Violin Genius of the 20th Century will be dedicated to the 115th anniversary of the great musician. On November 9, as part of the 10th International Violin Competition Astana Violin, world stars and renowned teachers Zakhar Bron (Germany), Gernot Winischhofer (Austria), Bui Cong Duy, Vu Huong Viet (Vietnam), and others will demonstrate virtuoso violin playing.
On November 17, the concert Piano Poetry will be performed by laureates and jury members of the 1st International Competition of Pianists and Piano Ensembles The Path to Mastery. The program of the evening includes works by Kazakh authors and world classical composers.
On November 19, the opera house’s principal first violin Bagdat Abilkhanov and Saltanat Abilkhanova will offer listeners a concert Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart from the Music by Candlelight series.
Wind musicians – soloists of the Astana Opera Orchestra, as well as teachers and students of the Kazakh National University of Arts will perform on November 24 in the evening of wind instruments music Flautissimo.
Prokofiev’s symphonic fairytale Peter and the Wolf will be presented to young viewers on November 25 and 26 in Kazakh and Russian. Ruslan Baimurzin will conduct the opera house’s symphony orchestra, narrators – Sergei Matveyev and Tolegen Nazarbekov.
The Astana Opera’s soloists and orchestra musicians will take the stage on November 28 with the Elegiac Mood concert program from the Bel Canto Music Salon series, beloved by listeners. Vocalists Assem Sembina, Artur Gabdiyev, Azat Malik, Galiya Baigazinova, flutist Balzhan Saparova, horn player Darkhan Tuzelbekov, violinist Makpal Bekmagambetova, cellist Askar Mukanov will perform at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall. Piano – the opera house’s musical consultant Raushan Beskembirova.
At the end of the month, on November 30, the State Trio of the Republic of Kazakhstan Forte-Trio, led by the famous pianist Timur Urmancheyev, will dedicate a concert of vocal and instrumental music Memory Pages to the 150th anniversary of Sergei Rachmaninoff. Elegiac Trio No.2 will be presented in the musicians’ interpretation, and the opera house’s soloists Galina Cheplakova and Medet Chotabayev will take part in the performance of the great composer’s vocal works.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
02.11.2023, 09:34All those responsible for Kostenko coalmine accident to be punished - Prime Minister Smailov 26.10.2023, 18:5346736New Voices of the Kazakh Music Art 26.10.2023, 14:5045866Kazakhstan works with Egyptian government to evacuate its nationals from Gaza Strip 26.10.2023, 19:5043176KazAID and UNICEF expand cooperation in the field of Sustainable Development 27.10.2023, 20:5940126Over 100 buffaloes drown in Namibian river following stampede 26.10.2023, 21:5736016Tourism needs to become priority area in Zhetysu region - Tokayev 06.10.2023, 21:55158451National Bank reduced the base rate to 16% 06.10.2023, 12:02Prices for socially important products and possible risks in the off-season were discussed in the Government146186Prices for socially important products and possible risks in the off-season were discussed in the Government 05.10.2023, 09:45Alikhan Smailov discusses further development of Tengiz and Kashagan with ExxonMobil Senior Vice President145866Alikhan Smailov discusses further development of Tengiz and Kashagan with ExxonMobil Senior Vice President 13.10.2023, 10:04135666Kazakh rescuers search for survivors in quake-hit settlements in Afghanistan 12.10.2023, 21:21UN Human Rights Council unanimously adopted a resolution initiated by Kazakhstan on the rights of the child in the field of education132596UN Human Rights Council unanimously adopted a resolution initiated by Kazakhstan on the rights of the child in the field of education