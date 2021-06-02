Changes have been made to decree on quarantine in Kazakhstan

Yerlan Kiyasov, Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Kazakhstan, has made changes to the quarantine decree, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan said.

According to the document, medical organizations involved in vaccination against coronavirus infection: issue a certificate of vaccination to the citizens of Kazakhstan on demand in paper form from June 1, 2021; issue a certificate of vaccination against CVI carried out in Kazakhstan to foreigners upon request in hard copy from June 1; vaccinate against COVID-19 for persons with disabilities from among the disabled with a visit to their homes," the decree says.













