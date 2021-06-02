Changes have been made to decree on quarantine in Kazakhstan

According to the document, medical organizations involved in vaccination against coronavirus infection: issue a certificate of vaccination to the citizens of Kazakhstan on demand in paper form from June 1, 2021; issue a certificate of vaccination against CVI carried out in Kazakhstan to foreigners upon request in hard copy from June 1; vaccinate against COVID-19 for persons with disabilities from among the disabled with a visit to their homes," the decree says.
Source: KazTAG
